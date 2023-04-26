Luke Black on Growing Up | Entertainment

Luka Ivanović, better known as Luke Black, the Serbian representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, revealed who his musical role model was, but also what he did in London during his studies

Source: K1 Television/Printcsreen

Singer Luke Black, the Serbian representative at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool, revealed that he first encountered music when he watched Dragana Mirković’s performance. Because of a singer performing a Beatles song, he realized that he wanted to sing and create music when he was only 5 years old.

“I was five years old when I first saw the performance of a musical artist on television, and it was Dragana Mirković. I think there was some New Year’s show where she sang the song ‘Let It Be’ by the famous British group The Beatles. Apart from that, she also performed the song ‘Ajde, Jano’. I liked it all. She opened the way for me to music and that’s when I told myself that one day I would definitely do singing“, Luka said and revealed that in his teenage days he often listened to folk and folk music.

“When I was nine years old, there was a current album Jelena Karleuša ‘For Your Eyes Only’, which I loved listening to. In the same year, Ceca Ražnatović released the album ‘Decenija’, which I really liked. Besides those two, my favorite singer is also Seka Aleksić. I don’t know her, but I think she’s a great empress and I love when I see her on TV, she’s so relaxed. Her most favorite song to me is ‘Ko da sutra ne iztet'”.

Ivanović revealed that before his musical success in Serbia, then London, and now again in Serbia when he was announced as a representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, he lived in seclusion in Čačak, where he sold bouquets of flowers for 3 dinars, and later suffered peer violence.

“I spent my childhood with grandmother Lepa and grandfather Mirko, because mother Marija and father Aleksandar had to work. I went to their village and played there by myself, because I had no extended relatives. I picked flowers and sold them for three dinars to passers-by and neighbors in boxes in front of the yard. I used that pocket money to buy ‘rumenka’. I finished primary school in Čačak. I was an excellent student, I only got a four in physical education and I think that was not fair because I was the only one who knew how to climb a rope, do 50 push-ups and jump over a goat. However, the teacher never graded it, but football, for which I was trained”.

Izvor: RTS /Printscreen

During school, Luka preferred to sit at home at the computer and enjoy his virtual world rather than hanging out with peers from whom he suffered peer violence.

“Even today I don’t know why they teased me. I did not dress strangely, nor did I have an unusual hairstyle. My peers insulted me and looked at me as if I was beneath them. Maybe because I was brought up nicely, I didn’t retaliate with violence, so I was an easy target. In those moments, I questioned why this was happening to me, why me, and I was quite insecure. I don’t know if there is a shred of humanity in the heads of these bullies, because their behavior can permanently change the life paths of abused children. I wouldn’t wish on anyone in their life to experience what I am. Now no one should make fun of me because my energy and personality are much stronger, but that comes with age…”

After grammar school, Luke wanted to enroll in the music academy in London, but due to lack of money, he had to opt for the Faculty of Philology in Belgrade, where he studied English. Later, after participating in a music festival organized by Zemlja Gruva, which helped him record songs, he signed a contract with Juneverzal music. In 2019, he decided to continue building his career in England.

“After many years of musical experience and several published singles in Serbia, I received a scholarship, thanks to which I could study in London more cheaply. I enrolled in a basic music academy, which I completed online during the coronavirus pandemic. I lived with my friend Vasa, who is a photographer by profession. We shared a room, which we paid 800 euros per month, 400 each. In the UK, the rule is that you can’t do any work during your undergraduate studies, so I couldn’t earn anything. I didn’t want to take a risk and work illegally. When I enrolled in my master’s studies, I got a job,” Luka tells Infomer Hit and reveals where:

“While I was walking, I passed by a restaurant and saw that they were looking for a worker. I went in and asked if I could work. I told them that I had no experience, but that I was learning quickly. They accepted me and at first I worked as a waiter, and later I took on the role of manager and trained new workers for the job. I worked there for six months, my salary was 10 euros per hour. According to their law, I was only allowed to work four hours a day, i.e. 16 hours a week, which means that my daily fee amounted to around 40 euros. For their standards, that is very little money”.

The musician also admitted that he changed the colors of his wardrobe in photoshop because he couldn’t keep buying new ones:

“My role models are world stars who get clothes from designers for free. I didn’t have the money to keep buying new things, so I photoshopped the same outfit several times and changed its colors. My family and I were never poor and we didn’t lack for the most basic needs, but I simply didn’t have the money to buy new things every day.”

(WORLD, Informer)