Luke Black performance at Eurovision | Entertainment

Luke Black performance at Eurovision | Entertainment

Luke Black performed under number three, and this is how his performance at the Eurovision Song Contest looked like.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

Luka Ivanović, better known as Luke Black, is the representative of Serbia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and after the ceremonial opening of the first semi-final night, as the third in a row, he blew the audience away.

The Serbian representative thrilled with a specific performance for the song “Samo mi se spava”. He wore a black flower on his white shirt. he blew away the big stage in Liverpool with personal effects and a dance group, and his performance was greeted with thunderous applause at the very beginning, but also at the end.

“I love you, Serbia!” he shouted at the end.

As a reminder, Luka pointed out that tonight’s performance is dedicated to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

See how he “thundered” on the scene:

And the other contestants:

