Home World Luke Black represents Serbia at Eurovision | Entertainment
World

Luke Black represents Serbia at Eurovision | Entertainment

by admin
Luke Black represents Serbia at Eurovision | Entertainment

After the 16 finalists presented themselves to the audience once again, Serbia got its representative for Eurovision 2023.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

After most of the countries that have chosen their representatives for Eurovision, which will be held in Liverpool this year, it was Serbia’s turn.

A total of 32 contestants presented themselves to the audience in the first and second semi-final evenings, and 16 of them made it to the finals. Tonight they once again performed their numbers, and the place of representative of Serbia was won by Luke Black with the song “Samo mi se spava”! The overwhelming number of votes went to him and he will slowly start preparing for the big performance on stage of the most prestigious music competition that starts on May 9 in Liverpool.

The voting was tense and very turbulent, and for Luka this is a real dream come true. Let us remind you that the votes are in the ratio of 50 to 50 percent of the audience and the expert jury.

This is what the winning performance looked like:


Luke Black
Source: YouTube/ RTS Eurovision Song – Official channel

And this is the list of those who fought for the title of Serbian representative in the final:

  • Frajle – “Neka Neka”
  • Nadia – “Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend”
  • Filarri – “After me”
  • Gift – “Free”
  • Hurricane – “Zumi zimi zami”
  • Gypsies – “Sin”
  • Zejna – “Rumba”
  • Duo Grand – “Long Live Life”
  • Stefan Shy – “From pillow to pillow”
  • Prince – “Flower from the East”
  • Chegi i Braća Blues Band – “Wedding or Quarrel”
  • Boris Subotić – “Unavailable”
  • Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy”
  • Filip Baloš – “New plan, second dream”
  • Nađa – “My first scar on my soul”
  • Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo”
See also  Putin "splits" Europe, Franco-German proposal for a summit rejected

See how it was in the final:

You may also like

Two vans caught fire in Vračar | Info

She’s dead to me, I don’t give a...

Germany asks Switzerland to sell some stored Leopard...

Turn On, Tune In, Boot Up! For MozFest...

Velež – Borac 1:0 statement Nedim Jusufbegović |...

Long Covid doubles cardiovascular risks

King Bourbon volleyball, Saponara forbidden to make mistakes

Brain-eating amoeba, dead man after nasal washes: what...

Red Star defeated the Croats in hockey |...

Hong Kong, forbidden to remember: three activists sentenced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy