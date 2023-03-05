After the 16 finalists presented themselves to the audience once again, Serbia got its representative for Eurovision 2023.

After most of the countries that have chosen their representatives for Eurovision, which will be held in Liverpool this year, it was Serbia’s turn.

A total of 32 contestants presented themselves to the audience in the first and second semi-final evenings, and 16 of them made it to the finals. Tonight they once again performed their numbers, and the place of representative of Serbia was won by Luke Black with the song “Samo mi se spava”! The overwhelming number of votes went to him and he will slowly start preparing for the big performance on stage of the most prestigious music competition that starts on May 9 in Liverpool.



The voting was tense and very turbulent, and for Luka this is a real dream come true. Let us remind you that the votes are in the ratio of 50 to 50 percent of the audience and the expert jury.

This is what the winning performance looked like:



Luke Black Source: YouTube/ RTS Eurovision Song – Official channel

And this is the list of those who fought for the title of Serbian representative in the final:

Frajle – “Neka Neka”

Nadia – “Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend”

Filarri – “After me”

Gift – “Free”

Hurricane – “Zumi zimi zami”

Gypsies – “Sin”

Zejna – “Rumba”

Duo Grand – “Long Live Life”

Stefan Shy – “From pillow to pillow”

Prince – “Flower from the East”

Chegi i Braća Blues Band – “Wedding or Quarrel”

Boris Subotić – “Unavailable”

Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy”

Filip Baloš – “New plan, second dream”

Nađa – “My first scar on my soul”

Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo”

See how it was in the final: