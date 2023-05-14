Home » Luke Black’s performance in the Eurovision final | Entertainment
Luke Black, Serbia’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, performed in the grand final to the delight of Eurovision fans who screamed from the moment he appeared on stage with the supporting players.

Uspavani Luka woke up the fans in the audience, whose shouts were especially heard in the part of the song that they changed and reworked themselves during the Eurovision tour. The audience would at his performances, after singing the line “Game over”, she herself added “bi*ch”.

After Luka, we have to watch the performances of 21 countries, after which the voting begins, and then the announcement of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023!

