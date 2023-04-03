Dallas has been building a team for big things, but it seems that the play-in is also big for them now.

Source: Profimedia

If a miracle of miracles does not happen, Luka Dončić will miss this season’s NBA playoffs. At one point in the season, it seemed that Dallas could fight for the very top, but injuries and the changing form of Doncic, and then the “expensive” arrival of Kyrie Irving, completely spoiled the Mavericks’ game concept. Everything they built fell overnight, so after the defeat against Atlanta (132:130) they can still reach the playoffs only in theory.

In order to somehow reach the playoffs, they need to win all three remaining games, and for Oklahoma to go 1-2 or for Minnesota to lose all three remaining games. Also, the theory says that with a 2-1 score, they can “sneak” into the last place that leads to the continuation of the season, but in that case, Oklahoma must lose all three games, and the Lakers must lose all four. It seems impossible…

It is clear that after everything, it will be necessary to make a big analysis of how Dallas allowed themselves to “gamble” another season with one of the best players today, as well as what they were thinking when they brought in Kyrie Irving – who will almost certainly not stay with the Mavericks next season because this summer he chooses a new environment. The night before, he scored 41 points and was Atlanta’s best player, but it seems that he can’t work with Doncic and that they “gave too much” for him, which backfired.

Hawks fans with a “You are fat” chant as Luka Doncic is at the free throw line. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)April 2, 2023

On the other hand, Dončić has to solve the private problems he talked about publicly. He has been playing disastrously for a long time and against the Hawks he scored only 22 points (8-of-21 shooting), with seven rebounds and seven assists. It seems that he does not enjoy basketball as much as he used to, so he seemed sluggish on the floor Atlanta fans even chanted “fat”.

Atlanta made good use of it, which with new coach Quinn Snyder is playing erratically and looking for form, but provided a play-in where anything can happen. Especially if Bogdan Bogdanović is also at his level, and he scored 16 points for Dallas with a not so good shot (six of 14). Along with him, Murray with 25 and Young with 24 points stood out. According to the current state of the table, it seems that with the ninth place they will fight with Chicago for a place in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic misses the potential game-winner and the Hawks escape in overtimepic.twitter.com/O9ePzJU43h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp)April 3, 2023

NBA RESULTS

Charlotte – Toronto 108:128

Bruklin – Million 111:110

Chicago – Memphis 128:107

Minnesota – Portland 105:107

Atlanta – Frequency 132:130

New York – Washington 118:109

Orlando – Detroit 128:102

Sakramento – San Antonio 134:142

Houston – LA Lakers 109:134

Oklahoma – Phoenix 118:128

Cleveland – Indiana 115:105

Milwaukee – Philadelphia 117:104

Denver-Golden Stejt 112:110

(WORLD)