Lula Advocates for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes at Latin American and European Union Summit

Title: Brazilian President Lula Criticizes Use of Force and Calls for Peace at CELAC-EU Summit

In his opening speech at the III Summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), Brazilian President Lula vehemently expressed his opposition to the use of force in resolving disputes. Lula emphasized the importance of supporting initiatives that promote the immediate cessation of hostilities and the pursuit of negotiated peace.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Lula criticized the United Nations Security Council for not adequately addressing the challenges to global peace and security. He believed that relying on sanctions and blockades, without the protection of international law, disproportionately affects vulnerable populations. Lula alluded to measures adopted by some nations, including the European alliance against Moscow.

Lula also addressed the issue of trade protectionism, emphasizing that environmental concerns should not justify such practices. He stated that the defense of environmental values should not be an excuse for protectionism. Instead, he emphasized the significance of the State’s purchasing power as a tool for investing in health, education, and innovation.

Highlighting Brazil’s commitment to environmental preservation, Lula called protecting the Amazon a duty. He announced the goal of eliminating deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. However, he also emphasized the importance of seeing the rainforest as more than just an ecological sanctuary.

In addition to addressing these global issues, Lula discussed the ongoing negotiations between Mercosur and the EU. He expressed optimism about reaching a balanced agreement by the end of 2023. However, he raised concerns about a letter from the Europeans that introduced the possibility of sanctions related to environmental issues, which he considered a threat.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed optimism about the EU-Mercosur agreement and stated that the two blocs were close to reaching a resolution on any remaining differences.

As part of their commitment to Latin America and the Caribbean, the European Union announced a substantial investment of 45 billion euros in various projects, ranging from clean energy to vaccines.

The III Summit between CELAC and the EU aims to strengthen cooperation and dialogue between the two regions on various fronts, including political, economic, and environmental issues. The summit provides an essential platform for leaders to engage in substantive discussions and find collective solutions to shared challenges.

With Lula’s strong stance against the use of force and his emphasis on peace, the summit sets a crucial tone for fostering collaboration and advancing mutual interests between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union.

Note: This article is a summary of the speech given by Brazilian President Lula at the III Summit between CELAC and the EU.

