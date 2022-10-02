Home World Lula-Bolsonaro challenge: the military uncertainty weighs on the vote in Brazil
World

Lula-Bolsonaro challenge: the military uncertainty weighs on the vote in Brazil

by admin
Lula-Bolsonaro challenge: the military uncertainty weighs on the vote in Brazil

And, now, with Lula given up as a winner and Bolsonaro forced to chase him, what will the military do? Will they accept the verdict of the polls? They will be involved by their former captain in a rejection with a style riot Donald Trump and an assault on Congress? The questions have arisen for days in the discussions that animate and divide up to the physical confrontation the Brazilians struggling with the most important election since the return of democracy.

See also  Russia says NATO's intelligence supply to Ukraine will not hinder the Russian army, Belarus says it will not join military operations in Ukraine – yqqlm

You may also like

127 dead in violence at stadium in East...

Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts commercial operations

The Belgorod submarine moves. Born in alarm: “Test...

Russia bans some national auto transport companies from...

Indonesia, clashes after a football match: 127 dead

First round of voting in Brazil’s general election

Qatari foreign minister talks with Iranian counterpart

The U.S. military wanted to break into a...

Lyman freed from the Ukrainians. Chechen leader: “Putin...

Iran, American businessman released from prison since 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy