Lula convinces Maduro: summit with Guyana to address the crisis

GEORGETOWN (Guyana) — Brazilian President Lula also tried, the latest in a series of appeals and prayers, invitations and warnings. Yesterday he telephoned his Venezuelan colleague Maduro, reminding him that if there is one thing that is not missed on the South American continent, it is an open war for Essequibo, the Guyanese region “annexed” by Venezuela. But Maduro has other things on his mind: he has continued to bombard Guyana with his words aggressive nationalismonly to then announce “a high-level meeting” for “the next few days”.

