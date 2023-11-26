Lula da Silva and Javier Milei: will pragmatism be more powerful than ideologies? | Argentina | Brazil | WORLD

The upcoming governance of President-elect Javier Milei in Argentina poses a great challenge, with significant implications for Argentina’s relationship with Brazil and its role in the Mercosur trade bloc.

With both leaders known for their strong ideological positions, the potential for tension between Milei and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is evident. Despite Brazilian advisors supporting Milei’s opponent, Sergio Massa, and the initial rough relations between Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro, pragmatic economic and commercial interests have often prevailed in past Argentina-Brazil relations.

While Milei initially emphasized his intention to remove Argentina from Mercosur, the trade bloc’s potential agreement with the European Union complicates such a plan. The Argentine agro-export sector, in particular, is keen on the agreement, which may limit Milei’s flexibility on withdrawing from Mercosur.

Despite ideological differences, the economic and strategic importance of Argentina-Brazil relations suggests a continuation of the two countries’ partnership. However, the broader South American region is closely watching the shifts in Argentina’s governance, with foreign and defense ministers highlighting their commitment to cooperation and integration during a meeting in Brasilia this week.

As Milei’s inauguration approaches, the region and the world wait with anticipation, prepared for potential shifts in South American politics and economics.

