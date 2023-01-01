Listen to the audio version of the article

In the capital Brasilia the progressive (Pt) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in today in Parliament as the new president of Brazil. Lula, former president for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2011, succeeds the ultra-conservative Jair Bolsonaro absent, unpublished fact, at the celebrations. He is the first president in the history of Brazil elected for a third term. The inauguration ceremony took place amidst imposing security measures which in the preceding hours allowed the arrest of a man in possession of a knife and explosives by the Military Police in the area of ​​the celebrations.

Lula becomes president for the third time in his life, and twenty years after the start of his first mandate. Winner of the presidential elections in October, until three years ago, the one whom Barack Obama called “the most popular president in the world“, he was serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in a Brazilian cell. Then the vote, with victory in the first round of the presidential elections and confirmation in the ballot, completed the political redemption of the icon of the Latin American left after his release in 2019, after 580 days of detention, and the annulment of the sentence of the Supreme Court in 2021. President for two terms already between 2003 and 2011, the 76-year-old leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores in his electoral campaign hinged a lot on the nostalgia for prosperity and the enormous economic growth, also favored by economic factors such as the boom in prices of raw materials exported from Brazil, experienced during his presidency.

The humble origins and the first steps as a trade unionist

Lula, the nickname was given to him as a child and then, which became his battle name in the years of the union lot, from 1982 it was officially included in the name was born in October 1945 into a poor family in the north-east of the country, in Caetes in the state of Pernambuco. He left school at 12 and started working as a shoe shiner and street vendor to help his mother and her seven siblings. Entering the factory at the age of 14, Lula – who in the meantime had moved to São Paulo – began working in the union at the age of 19, becoming the leader of the metalworkers’ union at the end of the seventies, organizing the protests and strikes that started the movement which led to the fall of the military junta in 1985.

The fight against the dictatorship

Still in full dictatorship, together with Chico Mendes, and intellectuals and trade unionists, he founded the Partido dos Trabalhadores with which in 1984 he participated in the Diretas Jà campaign to ask for a direct popular vote for the presidential elections. As a result of the political campaign and after years of civil strife, after the end of the junta, the first direct presidential elections in which Lula – who in the meantime had been elected deputy in 1986 – took part. After running again for the presidential elections in 1994 and 1998, he won the 2002 elections, in what was then called the “pink tide” which in Latin America in those years brought left and center-left leaders to lead various countries, from Argentina to Bolivia and Ecuador, with of course the Venezuela of the Marxist Hugo Chavez as a reference figure.

Brazil, Lula wins the presidential elections

In May, the third wedding with a sociologist

Last May Lula married for the third time, with Rosangela Silva, a sociologist 20 years younger than him, a militant of the PT, who during the 580 days of detention had visited the elderly father of the Brazilian left every week . Before the arrest, in February 2017, Lula had lost his life partner and political commitment for over 40 years, Marisa Leticia Rocco, born into a family of Italian immigrants in the province of Bergamo in 1950, married in 1974 – after death in childbirth, together with the child, in 1971 of his first wife Maria de Lourdes, married in 1969 – and mother of his three children. One of whom, Arthur, lost his seven-year-old son to fulminant meningitis in January 2019: Lula was still in prison and obtained special permission to attend the funeral.