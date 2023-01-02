Original title: Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president emphasizes unity to rebuild the country

China News Agency, Brasilia, January 1st (Reporter Mo Chengxiong) Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was sworn in on January 1 local time in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, and officially became the 39th president of Brazil for a four-year term. This is Lula’s third term as President of Brazil after 12 years.

At 14:45 local time on the 1st, Lula, Vice President-elect Alkemin and their wives took a convertible car to the Capitol, waving frequently to hundreds of thousands of supporters who came from all over the country along the way. At 15 o’clock, Lula took the oath of office in the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives.

In his inaugural speech, Lula emphasized that the new government will defend democracy, promote economic recovery, encourage scientific research and innovation, strengthen infrastructure construction, improve medical and health standards, strive to eliminate poverty and hunger, and promise to “rebuild the country” with the Brazilian people . At the same time, it will also achieve the goal of zero deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and actively participate in climate change issues.

Lula emphasized that he will also promote multilateral diplomacy, actively develop cooperative relations with China, the United States, the European Union and other international partners, and strengthen the role of multilateral mechanisms such as the Southern Common Market and BRICS countries.

After the speech, Lula inspected the guard of honor of the Army, Navy and Air Force outside the Capitol. After that, Lula went to the presidential palace “Plateau Palace” and took over the ribbon symbolizing the power of the president from the representatives of the people.

Facing the people gathered in the Plaza of the Three Powers, Lula made another speech, emphasizing that the Brazilian people should forget hatred, unite and work hard to eliminate all inequalities that exist in society. Lula was emotional and tearful when speaking about hunger in the country.

Outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the ceremony.

Lula served two terms as President of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. In the presidential election to be held in October 2022, Lula, the Labor Party candidate, defeated the Liberal Party candidate and then President Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the vote, and was re-elected president.