Lula’s maxi green package with the Amazon at the centre

President Luiz Inacio Lula prepares the green agenda of his Brazil: the maxi-package designed to guide the country’s energy transition will be presented between August and September. It is already known that it will consist of over one hundred measures, with investments of hundreds of billions of dollars, between public funds and private capital.

Lula wants to make Brazil a model for emerging countries, with an ambitious project. The president sees the transition to a green economy as one of the pillars of the state’s development policies, charting a path that also extends beyond the duration of his third term.

The turning point, compared to the administration led by the former conservative president Jair Bolsonaro, is already there and is photographed by the slowdown in the deforestation of the Amazon. Lula took office on 1 January 2023 and immediately promised to eliminate its “net” destruction by 2030. According to satellite data, in the first six months of his third mandate, deforestation in the main green lung of the planet fell by 33% compared to the first half of 2022 and after years of erosion at increasing rates, which have pushed it towards the point of no return, beyond which it could lose the ability to self-regenerate.

The protection of the Amazon forest, with its power to absorb carbon dioxide and influence the planet’s climate, will be fundamental and not only for Brazil. To put an end to its illegal exploitation, the Government will also have to succeed in offering alternative economic opportunities in a poor region.

Among the first initiatives of Lula’s green agenda is the creation of a market for CO2 emissions, in the wake of what China and India are trying to do (the EU’s ETS, the forerunner, has been operational since 2005) . The Government does not expect major difficulties, given that the most exposed sector, industry, approves the initiative. The plan also includes the redistribution of federal funds for research and development, to focus them on green technologies and the bio-economy.

