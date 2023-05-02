Lula’s move to the left for May Day: no taxes for almost half of workers and an increased minimum wage

Lula Celebrate May Day by giving low and middle income earners a generous tax break and a massive increase in the minimum wage. He gives his government a decisive turn to the left and keeps the commitment he made during the electoral campaign. 40 percent of Brazilians who paid personal income tax in 2022 this year will not do so, thus keeping part of the money they would have had to pay for taxes. Same incentive, but to an extent and in ways…