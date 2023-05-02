Home » Lula’s move to the left for May Day: no taxes for almost half of workers and an increased minimum wage
World

Lula’s move to the left for May Day: no taxes for almost half of workers and an increased minimum wage

by admin
Lula’s move to the left for May Day: no taxes for almost half of workers and an increased minimum wage

Lula Celebrate May Day by giving low and middle income earners a generous tax break and a massive increase in the minimum wage. He gives his government a decisive turn to the left and keeps the commitment he made during the electoral campaign. 40 percent of Brazilians who paid personal income tax in 2022 this year will not do so, thus keeping part of the money they would have had to pay for taxes.

See also  In the Czech Republic the runoff between the populist billionaire Babis and the pro-NATO general Pavel (who has denied being dead)

You may also like

The tax filing season kicks off and the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 02 May...

“The war in Ukraine has not had a...

Juventus-Lecce, the words of Baroni in the press...

Hong Kong District Council overhauls electoral system to...

Biljana Stojiljković Bidžovan Serbian influencer left at birth...

This is how the OrozkoRock 2023 schedules remain

the principal finds him in front of him...

Sudan, UN alarm: 100,000 already fleeing and over...

The death of Khader Adnan in prison in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy