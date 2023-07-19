Luna add Zaragoza to the cities of their tour

Luna were one of the first groups to recover the most laconic face of New York since the days of Lou Reed and Tom Verlaine, putting the city back on the map and capturing many fans during the nineties and first half of the next decade, though Dean Wareham (ex Galaxy 500) y Britta Phillips They have not stopped visiting us in each of their recording movements. Together with Wareham and Phillips, they will visit us Lee Wall y Sean Edenthat is to say, the formation of Luna that worked between 1999 and 2005. The group has gone through various stages of separation and return, becoming an influence for countless subsequent bands.

Their latest work to date is the double album of covers and instrumentals “A Sentimental Education”, in which they review songs by artists such as The Cure, Fleetwood Mac, Mercury Rev, Mink DeVille, David Bowie, Bob Dylan and others. On his bandcamp they have also released full live versions of his albums “Rendezvous”, “Penthouse” y “Bewitched”.

Thus, when adding a new date, the six cities through which the tour will pass are Madrid (October 25, Club Lula), Valencia (October 26; La Rambleta –Perfect Days–), Barcelona (October 27, La [2] de Apollo), Zaragoza (October 28, Las Armas), Bilbao (October 29, Kafe Antzokia) and San Sebastian (October 30, Dabadaba). Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, except those for Valencia, which will come out later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

