Luna announce Spanish tour for October

Luna were one of the first groups to recover the most laconic face of New York since the days of Lou Reed and Tom Verlaine, putting the city back on the map and capturing many fans during the nineties and first half of the next decade, though Dean Wareham (ex Galaxy 500) y Britta Phillips They have not stopped visiting us in each of their recording movements. Together with Wareham and Phillips, they will visit us Lee Wall y Sean Edenthat is to say, the formation of Luna that worked between 1999 and 2005. The group has gone through various stages of separation and return, becoming an influence for countless subsequent bands.