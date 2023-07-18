Luna Đogani pregnant in a bikini | Entertainment

Luna Đogani proudly showed her pregnant belly, but also how she enjoys the summer days.

Source: Instagram/luna_djogani

The former reality TV participant and singer recently talked about her second pregnancy and all the differences compared to the first, and now she went on vacation and proudly showed off her belly. Luna shares moments from her vacation with her followers every day, and triggered an avalanche of reactions when she published pictures in a bikini.

Đoganijeva published new photos and showed her pregnant belly, and she delighted her followers with her appearance. She also posed with her pet Loli, while her stomach was in the foreground, and the positive comments just kept coming.



PREGNANT TO THE TEETH AND POSING IN A BIKINI! Luna Đogani delighted – she is enjoying her vacation and proudly shows her STOMACH: "You are too cute!"

