Lunch Montenegro family of four | Info

Tourists in Montenegro are shocked by the prices of beach furniture, accommodation and food, and one guest of a restaurant in Luštica paid as much as 256 euros for lunch for his family!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

The tourist season is in full swing, but guests in Montenegro still cannot get used to the high prices of beach furniture, accommodation and food. One lunch for a family of four was an incredible 256 euros!

The Podgorica portal “Dan” received a photo of a reader who had lunch with his family in a restaurant in Luštica. That lunch cost 256.50 euros.

As you can see on the bill, sour water costs 4 euros, a glass of wine 13 euros, salad and pasta 18 euros each, and a cake is 12 euros, although the author of the photo states that the cake is “miniature”. See a photo of the bill by clicking on LINK.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Montenegro Source: TikTok/montenegrinbeauty

Izvor: TikTok/montenegrinbeauty

