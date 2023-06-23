Luo Jiayang reads “Huang Binhong’s World Significance”: There is nothing new in the world_Guangming.com

Author: Luo Jiayang

Huang Binhong once wrote: “Juran’s ink painting method is inherited from Mi’s father and son, Gao Fangshan, and Wu Zhonggui. The scholar Zongzhi and Dong Xuanzai used the method of rubbing and dyeing. 1) Huang Binhong found the impetus for the transformation of Chinese painting from the prosperity of inscriptions in the Daoguang and Xianfeng years, and criticized the traditional art that had fallen into the stereotype since the Song Dynasty with the “Daoxian painting theory of rejuvenation”. A “Renaissance” of Chinese painting with the Northern Song Dynasty as its ancestor. In the 1920s, when deep space exploration and AI technology made breakthroughs, and looking back at the vicissitudes of Chinese painting circles more than a hundred years ago, we have reason to contemplate the relationship between the 19th and 20th century with a broader perspective. The picture of the history of Chinese painting isomorphic to the modernist movement of world art at the turn of the century. We have already established an ordinary consensus in the history of painting: painting in the late Qing Dynasty was a routine and gradually replaced. A group of pioneers represented by Huang Binhong and Qi Baishi liberated Chinese painting from the quagmire of Chen Chen Xiangyin, and thus created the Chinese painting of the 20th century. modernism.

If we regard this stage as the starting point of the modernity of Chinese painting, then after more than a hundred years, can we define the postmodernism and deconstruction of Chinese painting, even on an extremely broad level? The development of post-modernism in the West has its specific context, and it is obviously not a scientific consideration to decontextualize it in China, but it is undeniable that these “pioneering buzzwords” are extremely prosperous in contemporary China In the artistic activities of the artist, but every time we return to the work—the interior of the picture, whether our hearts will inevitably arouse a trace of doubts about the thoughts declared by the author. The inconsistency between form and content makes it difficult for us to firmly deny that contemporary Chinese painting has not completely got rid of and surpassed the “epoch” created by the generations represented by the modernists—Huang Binhong and Pan Tianshou. We have gone through the period of modernism in the history of Western art. The themes, creative methods, and artistic forms of Chinese paintings are quite different from those of more than a hundred years ago, so why make such a disappointing conclusion? The crux of the major problems does not lie in methods, techniques, media or even concepts, but in a deep level of consciousness. At least, Chinese painting needs a broader and more thorough self-cognition of its recent history.

The modernism of Chinese painting is a historical concept constructed by Michael Sullivan with his keen vision around the middle of the last century. If we go back to the context of Sullivan’s trip to Southwest China from 1940 to 1946, it is not difficult to understand what he meant. What was created and outlined was actually a “history of contemporary Chinese painting” that developed in parallel with Western modernist art and avant-garde art at that time. In the final chapter of “Mountains and Rivers: Chinese Landscape Art”, Sullivan attempts to construct the history of Chinese art in the twentieth century, that is, a history of Chinese art that occurred at the same frequency as his life experience at that time. In its writing, we can perceive a certain vivid oral history color and research characteristics of fieldwork. Although Sullivan’s approach to anthropological and archaeological research on art history was immediately questioned by Western scholars, he really went deep into the Chinese art world at the beginning of the 20th century, with an internal observation. Perspective opened up the writing of Chinese painting modernism in the 20th century.

Su’s method of observing the evolution of Chinese painting before and after the democratic revolution under the frame of reference of the isomorphism of global art history, and Ernest Gombrich quoted Leonardo da Vinci in his fierce book review of Su’s works (“…Then he actually grasps everything that exists in the universe first in his mind—whether it exists as essence, appearance or imagination, and then expresses it through his brush.” ​​See “Mountains and Rivers: The Art of Chinese Landscape Painting,[英]Written by Su Liwen, translated by Hong Zaixin, Shanghai Calligraphy and Painting Publishing House, 2015 edition, page 182) means the same thing but works the same way. Its essence is to deal with problems from a macroscopic perspective of interdisciplinary and cross-context. Even though such a process is often full of experimentation and subversion, and its conclusions are often provisional, sliced, and incomplete, it effectively avoids Due to the closed system within the subject, the conclusion is first, and the nihility and objectivity of research for research. We may link this to the critical modern view of history that Marc Bloch articulated at the beginning of his “History of the French Rural Areas”: “Only those studies that are carefully confined to topographical It can provide the necessary conditions for the final result. But it rarely raises major questions. And to ask major questions, it must have a broader perspective, and must not let the basic characteristics disappear in the chaos of secondary content. Even Sometimes it is not enough to look at a whole nation: how can we grasp the uniqueness of the development of the various regions without looking at the whole of France from the start?” (“French Rural history”,[法]Mark Bloch, translated by Yu Zhongxian et al., Commercial Press, 1991 edition, p. 2) So, what would happen if we viewed Chinese paintings globally from the very beginning? This key experiment surrounding the writing of modernism in Chinese painting has continued from Sullivan to Hong Zaixin’s research on Huang Binhong spanning thirty-five years. As he said in an art review in 1985, “Only when we take raising and solving problems as our own goals, is it valuable. Even if it is one-sided and extreme, it has its own value. Otherwise, we The work is equal to zero” (Hong Zaixin, “Self-identity and the Problem of Creation Teaching-Impressions on the Creation Exhibition of the 85th Graduates of our Academy”, contained in “New Art” No. 4, 1985, p. 16).

In “Huang Binhong’s World Significance”, a newly published collection of essays, Hong Zaixin presents his continuous observations over the past thirty-five years. Many dimensions, such as the market and Huang Binhong’s overseas exchanges, have gradually pushed Huang Binhong’s research into a cross-context high-dimensional field. The revolutionary approach of Sullivan’s Chinese interlocutor potentially deconstructed the classic categories of painting and calligraphy research, which undoubtedly challenged the traditional position of Chinese painting research. However, the result is obvious. Thirty-five years later, in this higher-dimensional field, we can clarify more and more clearly through all aspects of Huang Binhong: on the dual levels of history and thought, what is the modernism of Chinese painting? how is it How should we truly understand the modernity of modernist Chinese painting? However, just as the title of the book impacts readers, talking about “Huang Binhong’s World Significance” still causes many puzzles in the Chinese academic circle today. Is there an over-interpretation? Even, is this chauvinism in Chinese painting? These doubts will actually bring us back to an isolated situation similar to that behind the Iron Curtain of the Cold War. This dramatically disproves the necessity of reorganizing the history of modernism in Chinese painting. “Huang Binhong’s World Significance” does not intend to emphasize the influence of modernist Chinese painting on the linear export of Western art, or a narrow logic of “replacing one system with another”, but intends to reaffirm it in a very open way The pervasive, obvious or hidden, direct or indirect interlinkage and mutual movement between Chinese paintings of the twentieth century and Western art in the twentieth century are complex facts.

The 1914 edition of Famous Chinese Paintings – Photocopies from the Strehlneek Collection (Figure 2) witnessed the interaction between European art dealer EA Strehlneek, Huang Binhong, and Wu Changshuo in Chinese art publishing (Chapter 7, Part II of the Anthology). This cunning art dealer collected and forged antique calligraphy and paintings in Shanghai at the beginning of the 20th century, but his collection with ulterior motives was supported by two masters of calligraphy and painting. Although Huang Binhong made up for his past mistakes and omissions when he revisited “Shadow Book” in 1941, this interesting history really shows us Chinese art at that time and Chinese artists facing the torrent of the world—an international world where crises and opportunities coexist. The real reaction of the market.

“Chinese Famous Paintings – Photocopy of Shi De’s Collection”, Shanghai: Commercial Press, 1914, private collection

In 1914, Huang Binhong strongly realized that the spread of Europeanization to the east was an unprecedented opportunity for promoting the essence of ancient studies. He would rather take risks and try his best to openly embrace the world market of Chinese art. Huang Binhong’s mercantile thinking and his deep-rooted open knowledge are intertwined, and together they pull Chinese painting out of the barriers of literati to the liberation of modernity. And we can also get a glimpse of Western painting’s most direct acceptance and absorption of Chinese art from the exchanges between Huang Binhong and the Italian painter Carlo Zanon in Shanghai in the 1930s. Zanon’s works (Figure 3) are characterized by their distinctive eclectic style Shows his love for Chinese painting (Chapter 2, Part 2 of Anthology). However, behind this exchange was the intense interaction between the Eastern and Western art worlds at the beginning of the 20th century, and the elimination of boundaries quickly created a chaotic situation, which was directly placed in the pictorial form of world art. From the observation of individual cases, it is not difficult to find that Chanong represents a compromise form of Western painting after receiving the influence of Chinese painting, while the Lingnan School of Painting represents a revolution in Chinese painting in the early 20th century that focused on using foreign things for China. We can see with great interest that Gao Jianfu’s works (Figure 3) look more like Western watercolor paintings, but Chanon looks more “freehand”. . Of course, the modernist movement in world art at the beginning of the twentieth century was far more complicated than the above dichotomy. Soon at the end of the 1930s, the Western world further shifted its attention from the works of Chinese painting to the study of Chinese painting. The three letters to Huang Binhong from Lucy Driscoll, a professor of Chinese painting at the University of Chicago, are now in the Zhejiang Museum. , Drisco expressed his enthusiasm for Chinese painting theory in the letter, and asked Huang Binhong for his knowledge of Chinese painting theory and brush use because of his teaching needs. Although Huang Binhong’s reply letter has not been found so far, he expressed his close attention to Drisco and the dynamics of Western academic circles in many of his future speeches. He is keenly aware that Westerners are already constructing the history of Chinese painting from their own perspective. He has a great theoretical appeal to the study of Chinese painting (see Chapter 4 of Part Two of Anthology).

[意]Carlo Chanon, Landscape, 1935

Gao Jianfu, “Burning the Epang Palace”, date unknown, Collection of Art Museum, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Therefore, when we re-incorporate global considerations into Huang Binhong’s research, even if we return to those clichés of a single subject and a single topic, such as Huang Binhong’s “The Change of Renchen”, Huang Binhong’s brushwork and ink techniques, Huang Binhong’s “Minology”, We will also gain those true views that have been veiled for a long time. Assuming that we still fail to understand the dialectical relationship between Huang Binhong’s traditional approach and artistic modernity, and still enclose Huang Binhong’s research in a system that has already been replaced by painting disciplines and painting-only theory, we will lose more and more The language environment and generating space of dialogue, while the research of Huang Binhong and modernist Chinese painting inevitably tends to be flattened without context and history.

From a vertical perspective, “Huang Binhong’s world significance” is a consensus that Hong Zaixin and Wang Zhongxiu have gradually clarified in the long-term progress of research. The mechanism of this consensus is like repeatedly testing programming languages, repeatedly searching and processing data objects when building a database But more importantly, the keen academic perception throughout it has been increasingly manifested and fulfilled in the continuous and natural evolution of research advancement. Going back to the 1980s, Hung challenged the traditional aesthetic physique of Huang Binhong’s calligraphy and painting research with “Participating in Gestalt in Tranquility——Huang Binhong’s Art World” (Chapter 7, Part 1 of Anthology), using Gestalt psychology to compare the visual Through the study of perception, we explore the commonality of artistic perception contained in Huang Binhong’s art, and put forward the hypothesis of “internal beauty, tranquility and internal participation”, which is generally recognized today. Later, in the compilation of historical documents, Hong Zaixin assisted Wang Zhongxiu to build a huge “Huang Binhong Historical Document Database”. It has become the unavoidable historical foundation of today’s cutting-edge research on Huang Binhong. Subsequently, the presupposition of “Huang Binhong’s world significance” was established naturally at the turn of the millennium. Now it seems that this problem-oriented and hypothesis-oriented research idea has substantially promoted the modern development of Huang Binhong’s research. . On this basis, the appendix of the new issue of “Huang Binhong’s World Significance” includes the English translation of the preface written by Huang Binhong in 1914 for “Famous Chinese Paintings – Photocopies of Shide’s Collection” and the introduction of bronze, jade, and pottery, written in 1930 The French translation of “Introduction to Ancient Seals” (1937) continued to develop.

In a recent critique, Boris Groys made a critical comment on the “additional element theory” of Kazimir Malevich, a representative of Russian avant-garde art in the early twentieth century. for an interesting reading (cf. Groys B. In the Flow[M].London: Verso, 2016; Chinese translation see[德]Boris Groys, “Floating”, translated by Hertha, Chongqing University Press, 2023 edition, see Chapter 4 for details). When Malevich criticized the art of the past, he compared the evolution of Western painting styles to viral infections again and again. Art forms like Georges Braque. We can use this to understand the Cubo-Futurism (Cubo-Futurism, Figure 5) produced during the Russian avant-garde movement. In my opinion, as mentioned above, it is homogeneous with the eclectic Lingnan school of painting represented by Gao Jianfu and Gao Qifeng, as well as Chanong’s traditional Chinese painting and watercolor in a certain phenomenon, and the eclectic phenomenon It can be regarded as an instinctive stress response of the body, and it is universal in the world art of the early 20th century. The maintenance of traditional practice is like after the body is infected with a virus, we urgently need to use treatment to get rid of the uninvited guest. In order to restore the body to its original and healthy balance, this is the logic of conservatives. According to Groys, the development of modern art can be understood as a process that is contrary to the idea of ​​therapy. We might as well understand the deep mechanism of the modern transformation of global art in the 20th century (including the modernism of Chinese painting) It is understood as the process of infection-self-healing-reinfection, in other words, the process of opening-absorption-reopening.

[俄]Natalia Goncharova, Electric Lamp, 1913, Museum of Modern Art, Paris

It is often said that Huang Binhong is traditional, but from a global perspective, Hong Zaixin constantly reveals Huang Binhong’s pioneering modernity consciousness based on traditional methods. In the preface of Chen Shuren’s translation “New Painting Method” in 1914, Huang Binhong boldly quoted the “Bible”: There is no new thing under the Sun (there is no new thing in the world). Later, between 1919 and 1920, Huang anonymously retranslated Chen Shuren’s vernacular translation into classical Chinese prose, and renamed it “Xin Hua Xun”. As Hong Zaixin emphasized, this is not only Huang Binhong’s challenge to the New Culture Movement with the “rejuvenation of ancient learning”, but also the “rule the body according to his own way” engraved under his traditional Taoism. The inner critical force (Chapter 11 of the anthology). The characterization of the modernity of art can be described as omnipotent and fearless. The self-healing power and resistance contained in modern art are well understood in Huang Binhong’s opinion in a rebellious form. What he firmly believes is that, In the face of the impact of any new things, Chinese painting can always accept and digest everything that was once regarded as foreign, dangerous and new others with an open attitude. This is due to the power of revival of Chinese calligraphy and painting that he saw in the landscape of the Northern Song Dynasty and in the study of inscriptions on inscriptions. In other words, what he understands is the eternal revolutionary power of art. From a dialectical point of view, we may be able to refute the propositions of “Yang Bei Repressing South” and “Daoxian Painting Studies Zhongxing Theory” are just Huang Binhong’s selected reading and imagination of history under the condition of personal interest, but how can we deny him? The breakthrough achieved in landscape creation in his later years?

Historical research has proved Huang Binhong’s insights into himself, foreign lands, and the entire world. In the era of underdeveloped information circulation at the end of the Qing Dynasty and the beginning of the Republic of China, Huang Binhong was able to shape his own world-wide knowledge, and regarded himself as a typical Chinese-style meditation, restraining all the torrents in his imaginative pen and ink. It is probably the law of “inner beauty is natural”. If Huang Binhong’s modern art is like this, how can the contemporary research on Huang Binhong not pay attention to this ever-flowing world? Hong Zaixin’s inherent cross-context and super-temporal contemplation in this anthology is actually a profound response to Huang Binhong’s thoughts. What it continuates (continuation) is the understanding of modernist Chinese painting in the 20th century, and once again stimulates the study of modern Chinese painting itself and the researchers themselves to constantly update their knowledge of things. If we can completely open our eyes and consciousness to the entire past, present and future, then the boundaries between tradition and modernity, new and old will no longer be obvious, and in this way, we may be able to more effectively expose Huang Binhong and his foundation. The Inner Tension of Modernist Chinese Art. (Luo Jiayang)

