If the new generations that now star in our pop scene have been showing us something, it is that with honesty, heartbreak, truth and feeling in between, any vague label fades away and all that were previously foolish categories and various pigeonholing no longer make any sense, thanks to that magical touch with which they combine completely disparate flavors in the same pot. This is how Lucía Juan Casamayor has been giving us, step by step, the tracks that would lead us to her formal debut as Lusillón, a beautiful, romantic and painful songbook of ten tracks that go straight to the core and that respond to the title of “Thinking Much and Badly” (Mushroom Pillow, 23).

After embracing the intimacy that Lusillón proposes and shamelessly exhibits in its ten corresponding cuts, no one can deny feeling overwhelmed and even beaten, emotionally speaking. And it is that the singer from Madrid knows well how to put her finger in the yaga, as long as she gives us a credible testimony with which she manages to undress in front of us and openly penetrate us. Free of sophisticated pretensions and with a luminous shyness that exudes jungle rhythms, “One Minute Pls” tiptoes into our ears generating a mood of warm and moving confessions that will be the spark of ignition of the theme that will be presented by the successive songs. With a spirit that refers us more to names of notorious depth within bedroom romanticism, such as Clairo or Cuco, “I would like you to like me” It is postulated as the album’s main single and as a table on which to place the letters of sincere repentance, which, although late, shows its undeniable dose of courage: “I would like you to like me, to be able to take you anywhere. Tell you all the things I haven’t told you before, but maybe it’s too late and you don’t want to talk to me.

In this particular whirlwind of emotions on the surface of the skin there is also room for illustrious collaborations such as the one that Lucía signs with Teresa Gutiérrez, aka Ganges, who with pachas draw an ode to personal space and the priority of the self in the key of R’n’B lo -fi (“They will not let me”). But if there is an unquestionable tool that successfully and correctly completes the senses and vivid stories of Lusillón, those are the bases built by Álex Granero around his particular exhibitions, who scores the point of being responsible for the production of the album and complementing round shape the already fresh and frank verbiage of the artist (making us travel from the purest solemnity with “Caímos Las Dos”, to more radiant and playful episodes, such as “Make it easier”). Making use of sweetness and a remarkable diversity without filter (with which even the artist starts to close the LP with a piece in bossa-nova cut, titled “Today I do not want to give you flowers”), Lusillón shows that he has no qualms about blurting out what he feels, either literally (“You don’t need to lie”), or portraying uncertainty and capsizing in a more figurative way (“I want to go”). What is clear is that the empowering and passionate character of this young and promising singer is the glue that unites all the edges of a simple debut, but full of exciting and significant layers.