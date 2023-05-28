luton in the premier league after 31 years | Sport

Luton beat Coventry in the Premier League play-off final.

Luton returned to the strongest rank of English football after more than three decades!

In the Championship play-off final, the most expensive game the world‘s most important sideline can provide, a club that was in the fourth division just five years ago triumphed over Coventry on penalties and will play England’s strongest teams for the first time since the competition was called the Premier League league!

Namely, Luton was relegated from the top tier in the 1991-92 season, when the competition existed under the name First Division. He dropped out of the elite just before the establishment of the Premier League, so the next season will be Luton’s debut in this category.

The last traveler in the elite, together with Burnley and Sheffield United, was decided by penalties.

After 120 minutes of the game ended with a score of 1:1, kicks from the penalty spot were used, and the sixth series was crucial, in which former Chelsea youth player Fankati Dabo was inaccurate.

Luton, by the way, took the lead in this match with a goal by captain Jordan Clarke in the 23rd minute, while Gustavo Amer brought things back to the start in the 66th minute.

In the 117th minute, Coventry’s Jonathan Panzo could have been the tragedy of this final, when he lost the ball in front of his own goal, after which Joe Taylor scored for 1:2.

However, that goal had to be disallowed because he previously played with his hand, and then, after the end of the net was still, Dabo took over the role of the tragic from Panz.

Thus, after 31 years, Luton will be part of the cream of English football and earn, according to estimates, around 170 million pounds in the next season. On the other hand, Coventry, who last played in the Premier League in 2001, will have to wait for a new opportunity…

