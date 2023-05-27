Luton qualified for the Premier League Sport

The team that last played in the top flight before the Premier League was founded has now come from the penalty spot at Wembley to the company of the best.

Luton returned to the strongest rank of English football after more than three decades! In the Championship play-off final, the most expensive game that the world‘s most important sideline can provide, a club that was in the fourth division just five years ago triumphed over Coventry on penalties and will play England’s strongest teams for the first time since the competition was called the Premier League. league!

Namely, Luton was relegated from the top tier in the 1991/92 season, when the competition existed under the name First Division. He just dropped out of the elite before the establishment of the Premier League, so next season will be Luton’s debut in this format. The last passenger in the elite, together with Burnley and Sheffield United, was decided by penalties. After 120 minutes of the game ended with a score of 1:1, shots from the penalty spot were used, and the sixth series was decisive, in which the inaccurate former Chelsea youth player Fankati Dabo.

LUTON TOWN ARE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE! WHAT A JOURNEY FOR THE CLUB

Luton, by the way, took the lead in this match with a goal by captain Jordan Clarke in the 23rd minute, while Gustavo Amer brought things back to the start in the 66th minute. In the 117th minute, Coventry’s Jonathan Panzo could have been the tragedy of this final, when he lost the ball in front of his own goal, after which Joe Taylor scored for 1:2. However, that goal had to be disallowed because he previously played with his hand, so we watched penalties at Wembley!

With goals in each of the six series, the “Hatters” have shown that they are more than ready for a game of nerves in the elite ranks of English football. Thus, after 31 years, Luton will be part of the cream of English football and earn, according to estimates, around 170 million pounds next season. On the other hand, Coventry, who last played in the Premier League in 2001, will have to wait for a new opportunity…