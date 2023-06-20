Luxembourg defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica | Sport

Luxembourg defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica.

A slap in the face for Bosnia and Herzegovina at home, they lost to Luxembourg – 2:0. It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The selection, whose players few have heard of, managed to shock the favored host and get three points in the qualifiers for the European Championship.

The first shock occurred in the 4th minute when Ivandro Borges Sanchez scored to give the visitors the lead. The home team tried to equalize, but failed to do so until halftime. Then in the 56th, Amir Hadžimetović had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot, but he didn’t use it. The penalty came in the 74th minute when Daniel Sinani scored the winner.

Head coach Faruk Hadžibegić spoke after the match. “I will let everyone give their vision of the game. My only obligation is to take responsibility as a coach. I have no explanation for the decline, just to accept that this is our reality. We have come to a practically lost situation and we only have a mathematical chance to go to the European Championship, and it is to win all the matches until the end. As for the penalty, it was an agreement between Miralem Pjanić and Amir, who took and kicked,” Hadžibegić told “BHT1”

