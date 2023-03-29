The Federal Revenue seized luxury items from the designer Elie Saab. Evaluated at around R$ 196,000, the pieces were in the Lebanese’s luggage, who landed at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, on Monday (3/27). Known for dressing celebrities such as Beyoncé and Kate Middleton, the designer runs his own brand and is a reference in haute couture, the most sophisticated segment of fashion.

Elie Saab left Paris, France, to travel to Brazil and participate in the advertisement for Saffire Residences by Elie Saab. Upon arriving in Guarulhos, the stylist would have gone to the queue of passengers who choose not to declare the contents of their luggage. Hence, she did not fill out the necessary official declaration. The information is from Folha de S. Paulo.

At the airport, the Federal Revenue retained 19 dresses, four purses and a jacket. In total, the pieces were valued at $38,000. The dresses would be displayed at the party that takes place this Wednesday (29/3) for 400 guests and a concert by singer Seu Jorge.

the venture

Located in the Moema neighborhood – SAFFIRE Residences by ELIE SAAB blends naturally into its surroundings, overlooking the Brazilian flora.

With a PSV of approximately R＄900 million, all the project’s decoration is signed by the stylist.

“We are very honored by the partnership we have built with Elie Saab. The project aims to offer an incomparable housing experience, inspired by the concept and elegance of the brand, its exceptional style and design”, highlights Sandra Attié, CFO of Lavvi.

The development will occupy an area of ​​approximately 7,500 m², and will dedicate attention to the external environments, characterized by lush vegetation and large terraces with stunning panoramic views on the banks of Ibirapuera Park, guaranteeing a true refuge for city residents. There are 52 units, divided into spacious apartments measuring 360 m² or 493 m², including four exclusive penthouses measuring 650 m² and 862 m², with private parking lots.

The apartments translate an incomparable aesthetic into an exceptionally elaborate interior design. The environments feature exclusive pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, designed by the stylist, combining quality, elegance and sophistication. The real estate development is expected to be delivered in 2026.