O Luxury market continues to rise in Brazil even in the face of the crisis. This is what surveys and opinions from specialized institutions show. The segment is made up of an extension of goods and services, including cars — the industry’s biggest niche —, personal items and high-end real estate.

According to the survey of Brazilian Association of Luxury Companies (Abrael), sales for the sector increased by 50% in 2022 across the country when compared to the previous year. According to the study, the total revenue generated by this market reached US$ 5.2 billion in 2020. The projection is for a growth of 3% until 2025.

Part of the increase estimate is attributed to the increasingly accelerated adoption of e-commerce platforms by the segment. The boom got even more momentum with the pandemic, which increased the number of online purchases. Thus, in addition to the memorable experience of physical stores, luxury brands also began to gain space in the digital universe.

To clarify this process, it is worth remembering the example of Hermès, one of the largest companies in the global luxury market, which announced the opening of its e-commerce in the Brazilian market for the first quarter of 2023.

The brand is one of the few in the industry that does not sell parts on third-party platforms, as a way to protect its chain. From now on, Brazil should receive personalized content and stock, with delivery throughout the national territory.

Market exclusivity and buyer profile

Behind luxury, there is the conceptual idea of ​​exclusivity, personalization and understanding the value of the processes involved in the conception and production of products. This exclusivity is primarily maintained by deliberately limiting the quantity produced of a commodity and by restricting access to certain types of services and experiences. From then on, it becomes a matter of belonging and community.

According to data from the Global Wealth Report 2022, released by Credit Suisse, the number of Brazilian millionaires should increase by 115% by 2026, surpassing the estimated average for the world (40%) in this period. Currently, there are about 270 people with assets of more than $1 million, and this number is expected to jump to 572 in the sample years.

Trending Niches: From Personal Items to Cars and Real Estate

The survey carried out by Abrael highlights cosmetic products from the Estée Lauder holding company, which has a portfolio of brands that represents around 15% of the luxury goods market.

In the wave of positive numbers for the sector, the balance of the Civil Construction Industry Union of Minas Gerais (Sinduscon-MG) also shows an increase in the luxury real estate market in the capital of Minas Gerais. The amount of properties sold in the range of BRL 3 million in the region grew 24% in the first five months of 2022 compared to 2021.

The luxury to high luxury real estate market in Greater São Paulo also showed growth. According to research by consulting firm Brain Inteligencia Estratégica, in the second quarter of last year, the highest market share of launches since 2020 was recorded.

The total number of units launched in the period corresponded to almost 7% of the properties. In the comparison between the second quarter of 2021 and the same period of 2022, the increase was 37.7% — a jump from 962 projects to 1,325.

In this scenario, companies have become an investment option for the interested public. JHSF Participações (JHSF3), for example — founded in 1972 and controlled by the Auriemo family — develops, invests and manages residential real estate projects for high-income clients, shopping malls, luxury hotels and restaurants.

The company’s main area of ​​activity and investment is the high-income segment, with a focus on recurring income activities.

The high-end car market is another example of a niche that is still on the rise. In an interview with the press, Áureo Eustáquio Brandão, the managing partner of the luxury car dealership AvantGarde, revealed that those who purchase vehicles valued at R$ 1 million usually change models every two months.

According to him, approximately 80% of its inventory — made up of brands such as Porsche, Bentley, Ferrari and Lamborghini — needs to be renewed every month, due to such turnover.

The best-selling car is the Porsche 911, considered a classic, with prices ranging from R$800,000 to R$2 million.

After this information, I suggest sitting down on your sofa bought in 2000 with a two-liter bucket of Skimone ice cream and continuing to cheer for the BBB… And swallow your tears!