Luxury poster for Spring in the City in Barcelona and Madrid

One of the hallmarks of Primavera Sound is that, apart from having become a macro-festival, it has never turned its back on the halls, much less on the city. Thanks to this, Primavera en la Ciudad was born, which distributes a long list of performances in the halls and on the streets of the cities that host the festival, which this year is being held in both Barcelona and Madrid.

This year, Spring in the City will feature a long list of performances that will be distributed throughout different venues in both cities, but also in the Parc del Fòrum (Barcelona) and Cïvitas Metropolitano (Madrid), venues for the free opening days and the closing of Brunch Electronik. In total, fifteen rooms and almost one hundred artists will participate. And so that you don’t miss the concerts that interest you the most, a ticket reservation system is put in place to “ensure comfortable access for attendees to all activities”.

In Barcelona, ​​venues such as La [2] de Apolo, Razzmatazz or Paral·lel 62, while in Madrid Clamores, La Riviera, El Sol, Sala Mon, Teatro Eslava, La Paqui or Independance will do so, among other venues. As for the artists, names like those of Saya Gray, The Comet Is Coming, Japanese Breakfast, Arab Strab, Yves Tumor, Maggie Rogers, Darkside, Marc Piñol o black midi. On the other hand, in Madrid we will be able to see Sama Yax, The War On Drugs, St, Vincent, Loyle Carner, Amenra, Calibro 35 – reinterpreting a Ennio Morricone–, Joe Unknown and the meeting of three Julias: Julia Holter, Julia Jacklin y Julia Columbus.

Wednesday night will once again be the day on which Primavera Sound offers its free night. On May 31 and June 7, in the Parc del Fòrum and Cívitas Metropolitano we will be able to see La Paloma, Jake Bugg, Confidence Man y Pet Shop Boys –who will offer two more concerts within the Spring in the City–.

The editions of Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid are part of the celebrations that Primavera Sound is holding for its twentieth anniversary. In these links you can consult the details about the procedure to make reservations in Barcelona y Madrid. Season tickets and day tickets for Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid are on sale at DICE.

