Lviv was bombed, a residential building was destroyed, 4 civilians were killed Info

In the attack on the city of Lviv in Ukraine, at least four people were killed and nine were injured.

In the horrific bombing of the city of Lviv in Ukraine, at least four people were killed and nine were injured, writes “CNN”. An apartment building was hit, he confirmed Mayor of Lviv Andrij Sadovi.

The rockets destroyed two floors on top of the apartment building. About 60 apartments were damaged in total, as well as about 50 cars, and so far it has been confirmed that four civilians were killed.

Because of this, he announced himself urgently President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He said that “definitely being answered by the enemy”. He said in an interview with “CNN” that “the West should have sent weapons to Ukraine earlier so that it could start a counter-offensive earlier.”

