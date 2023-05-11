LVMH group presents single malt whiskey – MONDO MODA

Made since 1843 at a distillery in the Scottish Highlands, single malt whiskey Glenmorangie, belonging to the LVMH group, is relaunched in Brazil with a new visual identity and new market strategy. Its relaunch is part of the company’s expansion plan and represents an opportunity and invitation for Brazilian consumers to experience the flavor and quality of single malt whiskeys from one of the most renowned brands in the world.

The creators of Glenmorangie whiskey develop an extremely delicate and fruity distillate in stills as high as a giraffe’s neck, which allow a long journey to create a more neutral and lighter whiskey. It then ages for at least 10 years, in the finest oak barrels, all to bring joy to drinkers around the world.

About Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie’s Highland makers use wood, water, barley, yeast and time to create single malt whiskeys. Known as the Distillers of Tain, they have been honing their craft for over 175 years. In Scotland’s tallest stills, whose necks are as tall as a giraffe, they produce a delicate, fruity spirit ripe for experimentation.

Led by Whiskey Creative Director Dr. Bill Lumsden, this team of experts is on a mission to bring new flavors and possibilities to the world of single malt.