Lydia Loveless, crítica de “Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again”

Let’s face it, Lydia Loveless We didn’t have her on the magazine’s radar as her career deserves. Six albums with which she has been shoring up a prestige based on American rock, country-rock and songs about broken hearts and bourbon bottles that always look half empty. However, there is something in this new work by the Ohio woman that has really awakened the enjoyment bug in me. And it is that Lydia Loveless seems to have reached with this “Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again” a compositional maturity capable of looking face to face with colleagues in profession and style such as Jason Isbell, Nikki Lane or Margo Price.

Lydia Loveless He just recorded his best street album. An album in which she has shown vulnerabilities tinged with large doses of sarcasm. An album in which he can combine phrases as hard as: “Every time I drive on the highway I want to turn the steering wheel to the right,” clearly expressing those ideas of suicide that, from time to time, pass through our heads, along with others in which he expresses his vital restlessness such as: “I know I’m not saving the world, but I have to live in it.” And all this is done under the melodic umbrella of songs that at no time shy away from the obvious interest in pleasing the listener. Ten songs with a classical structure that adapt like a glove to the vocal tone, mellow but fierce, of the song itself. Lydia Loveless.

“Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again” It is a gift of a record that goes through different styles. Of bouncy power-pop “Poor Boy“ to the most syrupy of “Do The Right Thing”. Of the delicate mid-tempo with the piano as the protagonist (“Runaway”) to the toughest American rock (“Toothache”) or passionate (“French Restaurant”). Although, if there is one song that deserves a special mention, it is “Sex And Money”with that obvious pop charge that could even be imagined, without any clash, in the set list of The Bangles or Cyndi Lauper.

“Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again” It is one of those albums that comes in like a quick, fresh exhalation but that, unlike others, lasts in the memory. An album that leaves a huge taste in your mouth thanks to the melodic clairvoyance on which it is perpetrated, and to that swing through different states without losing sight of the intention to please. Something that is not available to everyone and that Lydia Loveless It has taken him a whopping six albums to achieve.

