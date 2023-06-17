M5s in the square against precariousness, hug between Conte and Schlein

Pd secretary Elly Schlein reached the head of the procession where she greeted the president of the Movimento 5 Stelle Giusepope Conte. The two greeted each other with a hug and a kiss on the cheeks. The pentastellata event “Enough precarious life” has begun.

Schlein to Conte: let’s work together for minimum wage and income. “Working together against precariousness, for the minimum wage and for income. You were right to mobilize Giuseppe”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein said this to the president Giuseppe Conte, after greeting him at the head of the M5s court. “We wanted to bring a signal of will, to join forces on the issues on which the Movement has chosen to mobilize today”.

Conte to Schlein: we have a long way to go, thanks for being there.“We said to each other: we have a long way to go, but this is absolutely a good passage. Thanks for stopping by.” Thus the M5s president Giuseppe Conte to the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein after greeting her at the head of the pentastellato procession

“A full square, beyond expectations. Many responded to a free appeal and a free invitation”, said Conte Giuseppe Conte arriving at the head of the pentastellato procession in Rome.

The leader of the Italian Left has also arrived in the streets Nicola Fratoianni. “Every time there is an opportunity for convergence, it converges. The squares are frequented and I always have. If this also allows for the construction of an element of convergence, that’s fine,” he said.

Angelo Bonelli instead he made it known that he will not participate: “It is their space. A comparison is needed to build a common platform”.

The 5 Star Movement returns to the streets with the desire to aggregate not only its supporters around the theme of precariousness. Declined in multiple forms. From opposition to the government on the Labor law, to the proposal for a minimum wage. From the struggle of students against high rents, to the effects of the war in Ukraine. From the stage in Largo Corrado Ricci, according to what has been learned, Moni Ovadia will speak on the theme of peace, and the young people of the Last Generation on the climate issue. Walter Massa from Arci and Emiliano Manfredonia from ACLI will then take the floor. Then, a representative of the Diversity Inequalities Forum and a representative of the Even Numbers Network. For the Movement, Giuseppe Conte will do the honors. Beppe Grillo, on the other hand, will not participate, except for last-minute surprises. Conte has always spoken of a demonstration open to all political forces, even if at the moment there are no adhesions in the opposition field. About 50 buses are expected from the territories that will take the pentastellato people to the capital.

“From Monday we will ask this community – said secretary Elly Schlein, in greeting the seminar ‘Back to the future for a new party idea’ in Bologna – to mobilize strongly on our agenda, which otherwise risks not passing” and to give “strength and legs to our proposals” which could risk “not arrived”. For Schlein we must aim for the “European green deal: while we see an activism on that side – he says – there must be an activism of our own. We have so much to say and to share with the other European democratic and ecological forces”.

