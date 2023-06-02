Ma Xingrui Erken Tuniyazi Meets with the Arab League Delegation

On June 1, Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and Erken Tuniyazi, Chairman of the Autonomous Region, met with a delegation from the League of Arab States visiting Xinjiang in Urumqi.Photo by Tianshan Net-Xinjiang Daily reporter Cui Zhijian

Tianshan Net-Xinjiang Daily News (reported by reporter Wang Xingrui) Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and Erken Tuniyazi, Chairman of the Autonomous Region, met in Urumqi on June 1 with a delegation from the League of Arab States visiting Xinjiang.

Zhang Chunlin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region attended the meeting.

Ma Xingrui welcomed the delegation to visit Xinjiang on behalf of the party committee and government of the autonomous region. He said that the traditional friendship between China and the Arab countries has lasted forever, and the strategic partnership between the two sides has continued to develop. At the first China-Arab States Summit, President Xi Jinping and leaders of Arab countries discussed development plans, drew a new blueprint for the development of China-Arab relations, and opened up new space for exchanges and cooperation. Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang has fully and accurately implemented the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era, accelerated the promotion of high-quality economic and social development, and is advancing modernization on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation. In particular, we have always adhered to the people-centered approach, fully protected human rights, severely cracked down on violent and terrorist crimes in accordance with the law, promoted the common prosperity and development of all ethnic groups, promoted the healthy development of religions, and promoted the benefits of development to benefit people of all ethnic groups. At present, the overall social situation in Xinjiang is stable, the people live and work in peace and contentment, and there is prosperity everywhere. However, some Western countries, such as the United States, ignore the facts and wantonly slander China‘s Xinjiang under the banner of human rights. Facts speak louder than words, and justice is at ease. During this visit, you have witnessed the real situation of Xinjiang’s economic and social development and human rights protection. I believe these rumors will be self-defeating. Xinjiang is an important gateway for China to open to the west and the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt. It has increasingly close exchanges and a good momentum of cooperation with Arab League countries. We are willing to actively implement the outcomes of the China-Arab States Summit, further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Arab countries in various fields, and expand the space for cooperation between the two sides in industries, investment, medical care, education, green energy, and desertification control, so as to build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era. Contribute.

Mohamed, head of the delegation and Permanent Representative of Egypt to the Arab League, said that during this visit, he saw the prosperity of Xinjiang, China, and expressed his sincere admiration for the outstanding achievements of China‘s development model, especially the great victory in poverty alleviation. Terrorism knows no borders or races, and must be resolutely combated. What China has done in Xinjiang provides a useful reference for countries affected by terrorism. Development is the key to solving problems, and the experience of China‘s reform and development is worth learning. Under the relevant cooperation mechanisms between China and the Arab countries, the prospects for cooperation between the two sides are very broad. It is hoped that the practical cooperation between the two sides in economy, trade, education, tourism and culture will be further promoted to achieve more results.

Lihab, Director of the Department of Economic Relations of the Arab League; Director of the Dialogue Department Mahmud said that through visiting Urumqi, Kashgar and other places, he saw Xinjiang’s social harmony, economic development, people of all ethnic groups living in harmony, and the acceleration of various undertakings, and truly understood the truth about the development of Xinjiang in China. We have clearly recognized the true purpose of some international forces to discredit and even demonize China‘s Xinjiang. The friendly relations between China and Arab countries have a long history, and the prospects for cooperation and development are broad. It is hoped that with the “Belt and Road” initiative as a link, we will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, especially Xinjiang, in various fields, actively promote the two-way investment and development of enterprises, and achieve mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results.

Chen Weijun, Wang Jianxin, Chen Mingguo, Abdurekfu Tumuniyazi, Li Chen, Ambassador of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, comrades in charge of relevant departments of the autonomous region, heads of relevant departments of the Arab League and Egypt, Bahrain, Algeria, Representatives from Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania and Palestine attended the meeting.

