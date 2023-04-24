Mac DeMarco publishes almost two hundred demos and songs in one go

“One Wayne G” comes just a few months after DeMarco’s most recent album, “Five Easy Hot Dogs”. The musician recorded the instrumental “Five Easy Hot Dogs” while traveling on the road. He’ll play a handful of dates in Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris in support of the LP later this year.
A good part of the demos and takes don’t even have a title and some have it in reference to the songs that ended up being. If anything, this is a new barrage of material for die-hard DeMarco fans.
Of “Five Easy Hot Dogs” in the magazine we commented: “If we attend to consider the value of “Five Easy Hot Dogs” as an instrumental album, the poor thing would come out badly, taking into account the number of representatives of the genre who are capable of doing much more with less category; If, on the contrary, we estimate the relevance that this one may have within the discography of his creator, many of his acolytes will feel the relentless need to listen to their revered artist outline lines that contribute much more. But is that “Five Easy Hot Dogs” It is not made for us, and it shows. It is a toast to his experience, a nod to his immortal influences, a note without much relevance in his discography that extols the mere pleasure of making music just for the sake of it. It is, in short, Mac DeMarco doing what he wants.”