Mac DeMarco publishes almost two hundred demos and songs in one go

Of “Five Easy Hot Dogs” in the magazine we commented: “If we attend to consider the value of “Five Easy Hot Dogs” as an instrumental album, the poor thing would come out badly, taking into account the number of representatives of the genre who are capable of doing much more with less category; If, on the contrary, we estimate the relevance that this one may have within the discography of his creator, many of his acolytes will feel the relentless need to listen to their revered artist outline lines that contribute much more. But is that “Five Easy Hot Dogs” It is not made for us, and it shows. It is a toast to his experience, a nod to his immortal influences, a note without much relevance in his discography that extols the mere pleasure of making music just for the sake of it. It is, in short, Mac DeMarco doing what he wants.”