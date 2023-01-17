Home World Macabre discovery in Mexico: 10 bodies found in pieces under the floor of a hall
Macabre discovery in Mexico: 10 bodies found in pieces under the floor of a hall

by admin
Macabre discovery in Mexico: 10 bodies found in pieces under the floor of a hall

Ten dismembered bodies were found under the floor of an event hall in the central Mexican city of Tenango del Valle. The gruesome discovery was made by authorities who were investigating the activities of nine men who Mexican prosecutors believe belong to the Jalisco drug cartel.

Excavations revealed dozens of bags of dismembered body parts buried under the concrete floor. The bags contained the parts of 10 bodies in all, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said. The men, held responsible, were arrested after they kidnapped a woman and began cutting off her fingers. The leader of the gang is known by the evil nickname ‘666’.

