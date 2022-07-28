Macao’s inclusion of monkeypox in the compulsory declaration mechanism for infectious diseases must be declared within 24 hours

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-28 07:37

China News Agency, Macau, July 27th. The Executive Council of the Macao Special Administrative Region (hereinafter referred to as the “Executive Council”) notified on the 27th that the Executive Council has completed the discussion of the relevant draft administrative regulations and included monkeypox in the compulsory declaration mechanism for infectious diseases.

According to the Executive Council, there have been confirmed cases of human infection with monkeypox virus all over the world, and the World Health Organization has designated the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. In response to the promulgation of Law No. 9/2022 “Amendment of the List of Infectious Diseases in the Annex to Law No. 2/2004 (Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases)”, monkeypox has been included in the list of infectious diseases in the Macao SAR. Administrative Regulation No. 2008, “Compulsory Declaration Mechanism for Infectious Diseases”, includes monkeypox as a disease that should be declared within 24 hours after the declaration conditions are met.

The Executive Council stated that the Executive Council has completed the discussion of the draft administrative regulation “Amendment of the Annex to Administrative Regulation No. 15/2008 (Compulsory Declaration Mechanism for Infectious Diseases)”, which will take effect the day after its publication.