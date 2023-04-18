Macau is the second richest country in the world Fun

Macau is also called the little Las Vegas and the gambling empire in Asia, and it is currently the second richest in the world.

Many people would be shocked to learn that the richest country in the world is Qatar, a small country located in Western Asia. Although it is a small nation, Qatar’s economy benefits from its rich oil reserves. And many are even more shocked by the information that the second richest country in the world in 2023 is Macao. Along with Hong Kong, Macao is one of the special administrative regions in China with its own self-government and about half a million inhabitants.

The main metric that has been used for years to measure a country’s wealth is gross domestic product (GDP). Gross domestic product is monetary value of goods and services produced in a country in a certain period. GDP measures how productive a country has been. Macau, which was once a Portuguese colony, has over the years grew and became one of the richest countries in the world. With a GDP per capita that has risen to 116,808 dollars, it officially holds the second place on the list of the richest.

Macau came back under Chinese rule in 1999 as a special administrative region, which means it has different laws than the mainland. It is the only part of Greater China (which includes China, Hong Kong and Macau) where it is gambling legally, making it the only gambling destination in the country.

The International Monetary Fund once predicted that by 2020 Macao would overtake Qatar and become the richest country in the world by GDP per capita. This country is marked as “the largest gambling center in the world” because the economy benefited greatly from the gambling business. Macau’s economy is also largely driven by tourism, with the number of visitors to the country increasing every year. The country also plans to expand into the manufacturing and government sectors.

Macau’s focus on high-spending customers, with private rooms and special privileges, rather than large numbers of gamblers, is the source of most of the casino’s revenue. Casinos were originally built around VIP rooms. These big players accounted for 66% of total casino revenue in 2013.

Prostitution is also legal in Macau, unlike the rest of China. Human trafficking is a huge problem. Macau authorities are increasingly outraged by these dark sides of gambling tourism, and are trying to present Macau in a different light, as a potential family destination. New facilities are being introduced, pools with artificial waves and beaches for children, fancy restaurants, spa centers.

These are currently the 10 richest countries in the world based on GDP per capita:

Train

Residence

Luxembourg

Singapore

Brunei

Ireland

Norway

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Hong Kong

(WORLD)