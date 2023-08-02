Macau’s Average Daily Gambling Revenue Hits 42-Month High, Attracting High-Value Tourists

Macau’s Gambling Revenue Soars to Highest Level in 42 Months, Attracting High-Value Tourists

According to a research report published by Citigroup, Macau’s gambling revenue in July reached a staggering 16.662 billion patacas, surpassing both the bank’s and market expectations. This figure is equivalent to 68% of the level recorded in July 2019, indicating a strong recovery for the city’s gambling industry.

Furthermore, the report states that the average daily gambling revenue in Macau for the last eight days of July stood at approximately 595 million patacas, marking a significant increase of 14% compared to the previous week’s figure of about 521 million patacas.

Despite a typhoon that affected Macau in mid-July, the city still managed to achieve its highest daily gambling revenue in the past 42 months. Additionally, the average occupancy rate of Macau hotels on weekends has reached around 90% in recent weeks, indicating a steady influx of high-value tourists.

Looking ahead, Citigroup cautioned that August is typically a month with strong seasonality due to summer vacations. Therefore, the bank conservatively predicts that the gambling revenue in August will reach 17 billion patacas, approximately 70% of the level recorded in August 2019.

Macau’s gambling industry has been gradually recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the easing of travel restrictions and a growing appetite for entertainment and leisure activities, it is expected that Macau will continue to attract high-value tourists and maintain its position as a premier destination for gambling and tourism.

