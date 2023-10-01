Macau’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Celebrations: A Cultural Tourism Extravaganza

Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival and welcoming the National Day, Macao’s unique cultural tourism activities attract tourists from all over the world – China News Service

China News Service, Macau, September 30 (Reporter Li Yanan) The vibrant city of Macau is currently attracting tourists from around the globe with a wide array of cultural and tourism activities in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

One of the highlights of the festivities is the Ruins of St. Paul’s, where a symphony performance captivates visitors with its melodic tunes. The Fulong New Street is brimming with arts and entertainment, while the Lychee Bowl Shipyard area combines the culture and fashion elements of the outlying islands. The Grand Prix Museum, featuring wax figures of internationally renowned racing drivers, also draws attention. Moreover, dozens of international art exhibitions can be found across the city, adding to the cultural richness of the celebrations. Spectacular fireworks displays further enliven the atmosphere.

For mainland Chinese visitor Ms. Gao, her first stop in Macau was the “Historic Center of Macau.” Adorned with century-old buildings in Southern European style such as the San Lorenzo Church and Dome Theater, the area also boasts significant historical buildings like the Mazu Pavilion and Nezha Temple, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Chinese traditional culture. The Mid-Autumn Festival concert held at the Ruins of St. Paul’s left a lasting impression on Ms. Gao, as the harmonious melodies of the Chinese orchestra’s traditional music echoed against the backdrop of the antique European-style architecture, creating a captivating visual and auditory experience.

Located near the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum are seamlessly integrated into the festive celebrations, offering a range of activities including themed booths, lantern riddle guessing, and moon-gazing. Residents and tourists alike flock to these sites to enjoy the moonlit night, savor delicious food, and have a great time.

Throughout this year, Macau has embarked on various cultural tourism projects, showcasing the revitalization of its historical districts and enticing a greater number of tourists to explore the old city and experience the harmonious fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. The “Fulong New Street Pedestrian Area Revitalization Plan,” for instance, has introduced large-scale art installations, cultural and creative markets, interactive activities, and night markets, covering the area between Fulong New Street, Lushitang Lane, Xincai Lane, Juchai Street, and Ho Lo Kwai Lane. These initiatives have breathed new life into the area and attracted visitors from all corners of the world.

José from Portugal expressed his delight at encountering various art forms and exhibitions from different countries and regions in Macau. The diverse styles and characteristics of the lighting in different locations left a lasting impression on him. He was thrilled to be able to immerse himself in a different culture and make new friends during his travels.

To mark the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, Macau has organized more than 30 arts and cultural activities, including the former site of the Yilong Firecracker Factory, the Lychee Bowl Shipyard area, the Fortress Garden, and the Macao Museum. The Macau International Fireworks Display Contest will also feature two performances, with the themes of “Ode to Fire” and “Super Shining Stars,” on the evening of the National Day, adding a festive and lively atmosphere to the celebrations.

According to data, as of the evening of September 30, the number of inbound and outbound tourists in Macau during the first two days of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day festival reached nearly 400,000.

