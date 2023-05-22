Macedonian accidental victim of shooting in Vračar | Info

There is a possibility that a citizen of North Macedonia is an accidental victim of the shooting in Vračar.

Macedonian citizen DL (21), who was wounded in the back tonight at 19:40 at the corner of Tsar Nikolaja II and Maksim Gorki streets, is most likely an accidental victim of a shooting. In the shooting, AP (26) was first wounded in the thigh, and then DL with two bullets. The investigation should determine whether the Macedonian citizen was accidentally wounded.

“The wounded DL was brought by his friend to an entrance in the neighboring Novopazarska Street. He hid him there and called the police and the ambulance. He and his wounded friend were moving from Njegoševa to Maksima Gorki Street, when a shooting occurred in front of a well-known betting shop. somehow brought the other to the entrance, he was walking and clutching his head in pain“, says the interlocutor.

Soon the ambulance and the police arrived, and when the wounded Macedonian citizen was brought into the car, two bloody bullet wounds were visible on his back. The injured AP comes from a criminal environment, and has as many as 12 criminal charges in his file for drugs, weapons, and robbery. A warrant has been issued for him to serve a prison sentence.

By the way, AP was wounded six years ago. “He was then injured after an argument over football. Also in Vračar, AP watched a game of recreational players in a soccer ball in Južno Bulevar and verbally clashed with one of the players. Passions subsided, and the game continued. The same player then returned to the balloon and fired several shots into it, narrowly avoiding the worst-case scenario.”the source said.

