Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission decided today, Tuesday 22 November, to check for possible dangerous macroeconomic imbalances in 17 European Union countries. The health upheaval and the war in Ukraine are leaving their mark on the economic fabric of many Member States, so much so that the Community executive has decided that, in addition to the ten countries it has already monitored in the past, it will analyze the situation in seven other countries, mostly part of Central and Eastern Europe.

Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden will be monitored again. “The in-depth examinations – explains the Commission – will assess whether these imbalances are worsening, whether they are being corrected or whether they have been corrected, with the aim of updating existing assessments and evaluating any possible need for economic policy”. The annual report released today was born in the wake of the financial crisis at the turn of the century.

Even the countries of the East under scrutiny

At the same time, the sharp increase in consumer and producer price inflation, especially in the countries of central and eastern Europe, has led the EU executive to analyze the situation in seven other countries as well: the Czech Republic, Estonia , Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovakia. Also today, the European Commission itself published annual recommendations dedicated to the euro area as a whole.

Brussels wants greater coordination in budgetary policies, more attention to investments and targeted support for households and businesses. Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni noted: “It is good news that all Member States plan to finance public investment for the green and digital transition. At the same time, it is urgent to adapt support measures to avoid an unnecessarily high burden on public finances.’

“Our priorities are clear: to secure affordable energy supplies and protect vulnerable households and businesses from high energy prices,” added European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. In an effort to fight inflation, we must ensure that fiscal policy does not contradict monetary policy, and as a result we should avoid large-scale fiscal stimulus.