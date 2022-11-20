It all started in New York.

I meet Masih Alinejad, the soul of the revolt in Iran.

I find her brave. Magnificent.

I realize that this former journalist who has been able to plead the cause of her compatriots with Tony Blinken as with Mike Pompeo, in front of Hillary Clinton as in Bill Maher’s television show, is an extraordinary political animal, a beautiful mind under a lioness, an iron temperament behind the Baudelairian lightness of her hair, “curly up to the neckline”.

I like the ease with which she evokes the assassination attempts she was subjected to on American soil. I admire the fact that when it comes to saying goodbye, this activist who is not afraid of anything or anyone confides in me that next time she wants a threesome with my friend Salman Rushdie, who is the man to kill for men with beards and turban. I observe the political maturity with which she explains that the locks of her angry sisters will, if held up in front of the Basiji’s batons and rifles, be like the fuses of a moral bomb capable of blowing away the chadors of shame, the veils of humiliation and the pall of lead of the regime.

And since he talks to me about France, which he considers, like so many dissidents from all over the world, the other homeland of democracy, and he tells me of the respect he feels for Emmanuel Macron, whom he considers, together with Joe Biden, the leader of the world free, I immediately make contact: I rediscover the old reflex that prompted me, on so many occasions, to try to bring to the president’s table all the French, therefore also mine, the besieged Sarajevo, the commanders of Panjshir, the rebels Libyans, Kurdish or Ukrainian fighters; and I get it to receive.

The time to contact my friend Tom Kaplan, president of Justice for Kurds, the NGO we created four years ago in New York… The time, for the director of the organization, Emily Hamilton, to take care of the logistical aspects (travel, stay, security) necessary for a woman whose beauty is a target for the bullet that her murderous compatriots intended for her… And here she is, in the midst of the historical maelström unleashed by master Putin and relaunched by his valet Khamenei, lands in Paris.

What happens then?

It happens that the meeting took place, face to face.

Then, behind closed doors, without me or anyone else, with Ladan Boroumand, Shima Babaie and Roya Pirayi, the other women in the delegation put together by Masih.

But Masih attacks immediately, without thinking for a minute, asking Macron to account for the handshake with Iranian president Raissi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Emmanuel Macron listens, collects, explains that in the face of a revolt of that nature and the repression that falls against demonstrators, the head of a state cannot deprive himself of the weapon – because that too is a weapon – of diplomacy.

And suddenly, to the surprise of the activist who had answered him, like the duke of La Rochefoucauld-Liancourt to the king of France, “It’s not a revolt, sire, it’s a revolution”, in front of this bubbly character who still tells him, looking him in the eye, that France has been an example for the revolutions of freedom for two and a half centuries, he replies as he will in the press release published following the meeting, and then in the interview granted to Léa Salamé and Nicolas Demorand for France Inter : France supports revolution in Iran. Yes, he really says “the revolution”; he is the first head of state in the world to pronounce this word, which changes everything and exposes him to the invectives of the mullahs.

Kantorowicz’s theory of the king’s two bodies is well known.

Well, here we have proof that the king also has two hearts.

A heart of stone that beats in the chest of the “cold monster” under the stuccos of the palaces of power; the one that, betablocked by a mixture of etiquette and strategy, goes to the rhythm of the clocks, of necessity and of the balance of power.

And then the other, which contrary to that abstract and substantially immortal heart is that of mortal and singular man; his heart alive and vibrant. The heart of his human brother struck by the suffering and hope of four women who are in front of him.

These moments, when man appears beneath the prince, when he frees himself from the rigidity of his majesty and his armor, when, under the chisel of an encounter and a face, his sensitive heart triumphs over his heart of stone , are among the most beautiful in political art.

And it is they, these moments, that are worth the effort that must be made, always made, to knock on the door of history; it is for them, contrary to what the eternal pessimists say, that it is always right not to remain shut up in the house and never resign oneself to the order of things.

Long live Iranian women and vigor to their lionesses’ manes. Tribute to the gesture of President Macron, who had no interest in engaging in this adventure, in breaking with a regime that puts the Persian genius to shame, and in one of those swings of fate closing an ugly page of history open for almost half a century ago when France, at Neauphle-le-Château, served as a rear for a certain Khomeini.

This is how the repair policy works. And of honor.

(Translation by Fabio Galimberti)