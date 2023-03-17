PARIS. Police charges in Place de la Concorde, Paris, where thousands of demonstrators are protesting against the pension reform that the government pushed through by avoiding the vote and posing the question of trust. The police carried out a series of charges to push the demonstrators to clear the square. The police used water cannons to drive away the crowd that occupied the center of the square and who had lit several smoke bombs after setting fire to construction site material found nearby. The protest is against the use of article 49 paragraph 3 of the Constitution to approve the pension reform. Numerous law enforcement agents are keeping the situation under control, also because, a few hundred meters from the other side of the Seine, is the Palais Bourbon, seat of the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the use of the 49.3, depriving the deputies of the possibility to express themselves on the text. Spontaneous demonstrations arose in Bordeaux, Marseille and other cities such as Lyon and Grenoble.

To get the pension reform approved, which among other measures includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, President Emmanuel Macron will resort to the article of the Constitution that allows the government to avoid parliamentary debate in the National Assembly . An act of force, dictated by the fact that the tenant of the Elysium in the lower house of Parliament enjoys only a relative majority. The decision came after the umpteenth meeting held at the Elysée, which was attended by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, some ministers and several members of the majority.

Three motions against the government

But according to the latest statements by the French parties, there are three motions of censure against the French government in preparation for the National Assembly: one by Nupes, Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale, a coalition of French political parties founded by left-wing movements and ecologists, one already officially announced by the Rassemblement National and a third, of several parties, which could be signed by the Libertés group, Indépendants Outre-mer et Territoires (Liot), which has 20 deputies and by the deputies of Les Républicains. Nupes deputies could also participate but not from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise. This last motion appears to be the only one capable of gathering the 289 votes needed to be approved. If that were to happen, the government of Elisabeth Borne would be overthrown. Macron would then have the choice of reappointing you to form a new government or choose another prime minister or even dissolve the National Assembly.

Macron’s motivations

The president justified the use of article 49.3 by arguing that a possible rejection would have entailed “too great economic risks”. “My political interest and my political will was to go to the vote”, he declared during an extraordinary Council of Ministers, but “I believe that in the current state the financial and economic risks were too great”.

The CFDT union announces new mobilisations

After the meeting, the Council of Ministers met urgently to give the go-ahead for recourse to the much-contested article. The Elysium announced that “the prime minister has asked the president to be able to engage the responsibility of his government on the text coming from the joint joint commission”. In recent days, the prime minister has tried in every possible way to convince the Republicans to support the reform in the National Assembly, but many centre-right deputies remain reluctant to support the majority. This move, however, risks rekindling protests against a reform that according to all polls is not approved by the French. The leader of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, announced “new mobilisations” which will be decided this evening by the inter-union meeting.

Boos at the sitting of the lower house

The session in the lower house of Parliament, which began shortly after the announcement of the appeal to 49.3, opened with boos from the opposition deputies. Some of them welcomed Borne intoning Marseillaise in protest. The leader of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, denounced the “whims” of the head of state, while the representative of the Communists, Fabien Roussel, said that “this government is not worthy” of the Fifth Republic. The leader of the Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen instead declared that the use of 49.3 is a “total failure” for Macron.

The only hope now for the opposition is to pass a motion of censure, which if approved would lead to the fall of the government. The various formations have 24 hours to present them. The vote will be held on Monday Marine Le Pen has already announced that she will deposit one, adding that she will also vote in favor of those of the left. Other leftist leaders also said they were ready to present their motions. The chances of bringing down the government, however, are slim, given that Republicans and centrists are unlikely to vote for a censure.

Macron ready to scarify Borne

Macron made the decision aware of the risk to which he exposes his government, led by Elisabeth Borne. At the appeal of 49.3 the main opposition parties, excluding the Gaullist Republicains, announced that they will file no-confidence motions in the next few hours. If only one of these is approved, the executive will have to resign and the reform will no longer be law. Marine Le Pen, president of the deputies of the Rassemblement National, announced a motion of no confidence. The same has been done by some deputies of Nupes, the large far-left coalition led by Jean-Luc Melenchon. The president of the Republicains, Eric Ciotti, instead assured that his deputies will not vote in favor of any motion so as not to “add chaos to chaos”. But the first stomach aches emerge in the party and the unity of the group is by no means guaranteed. On the contrary. Some deputies have already clearly said that they will vote no confidence. Macron has decided to sacrifice Borne because the stakes are too high. If it goes badly, you can always say that you did everything possible to save the country, to secure the public finances. Borne herself, in the meeting held at the Elysée this morning with Macron, would have stated that in the event of recourse to 49.3 she would have been a sort of “fuse”. And so it risks being, even if Macron obviously hopes that, in the end, the majority of the Republicans do not vote no confidence out of a sense of responsibility, avoiding plunging the country into chaos.

The precedent with the Pompidou government

Only once in the history of the Fifth Republic in France has a government fallen following a motion of censure by the opposition, a tool used a hundred times. It happened in October 1962 with Charles de Gaulle president of the Republic. The resignation of the Pompidou government followed, and the response from General de Gaulle was the dissolution of Parliament. The motion of censure concerned de Gaulle’s intention to reform the presidential election and transform it from a vote of “large electors” to a vote by universal suffrage capable of guaranteeing him greater legitimacy in a period of serious political instability.