Among the issues at the center of the trilateral meeting is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

(LaPresse) French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing. There are numerous topics on the discussion table at the trilateral summit, first of all that relating to the war in Ukraine. The French head of state appealed to his Chinese counterpart asking him to bring Russia back to reason and bring everyone to the negotiating table. “China wants to promote peace talks,” Xi Jinping said at a press conference. (Lapresse)