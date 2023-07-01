Macron at a concert during the riots in Paris | Info

Demonstrators erected barricades, lit fires and threw pyrotechnics at the police. More than 600 people were arrested across the country, while Macron was at a concert.

As violent demonstrators continued to tear down the city for the third night in a row,French President Emmanuel Macron danced and partied at Elton John’s concert. It was recorded on Thursday night at the Akor Arena in Paris, where the singer held one of the concerts from his farewell tour. During this time, the rebels wreaked havoc in the French capital, angry that police killed a 17-year-old of French-Algerian origin, later identified as Nahel, on Tuesday, writes the Daily Mail.

Violent groups of people were filmed looting shops last night – targeting Zara and Nike stores in particular, as well as luxury storefronts near the Louvre and Jardin des Tuileries. Large groups of robbers rushed into the shops, smashing the windows. The French Ministry of the Interior announced that around 249 police officers were injured in last night’s violenceand Macron called an emergency meeting of his government after a night of violence and unrest.

The police officer responsible for the death of 17-year-old Nahel was taken into custody and charged with murder, but that did not calm the mob that stormed the Châtelet shopping complex near Notre Dame Cathedral. ““Dozens of young people broke the windows of sports stores and then started stealing clothes and shoes,” said the police spokesman. “They ravaged the Nike store, fashion boutiques and the Samaritaine department store. The attacks spread to other businesses, including the Five Guis fast food restaurant which was vandalized and then set on fire.”

There were similar scenes in cities across France in the early hours of Friday morning, particularly in Marseille in the south of France. Demonstrators erected barricades, lit fires and threw pyrotechnics at the police. More than 600 people were arrested across the country as the government tried to restore order. Armored police vehicles made their way through the charred remains of cars in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a 17-year-old was shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday.

On the other side of Paris, protesters set fire to the city hall in the suburbs of Cliché su Bois and set fire to the bus station in Obervilliers. Some shops were also set on fire and looted in the French capital. Although many support the protests, there are more and more who believe that the destruction makes no sense. “Nachel’s death is too serious, unjustified. But the reaction is bad; the destruction of public property serves no purpose. It will all be fixed with our money,” said the Parisian.

