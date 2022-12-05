French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his position on the issue of power supply in winter in France on December 3 local time, calling on the public not to panic about this issue. He also hopes that people can reduce energy consumption. Macron made the above statement in an interview with French TV 1 on the same day. He said that it is legal for French officials to prepare for the power supply plan in extreme cases, which means that if the power supply is insufficient, there will be power outages for several hours a day. Macron hopes that people can reduce energy consumption and continue to abide by the relevant energy reduction plans previously proposed by officials. He believes that if people can work together to reduce daily energy consumption by 10%, France has a chance to avoid power supply interruptions in winter.