Emmanuel Macron was challenged again during his state visit to the Netherlands. After the blitz in The Hague, upon his arrival at the University of Amsterdam the French president was surprised by a demonstrator who chanted “On est là, on est là” (“We are here, we are here”), the now famous anti-Macron slogan that went viral in French demonstrations against the pension reform. The protester was blocked e immobilized a terra by the men of the security service and, as seen in the images broadcast by BFMTV, he continues to sing in a supine position despite the intervention of the security. The slogan “On est là, on est là'” was coined during the protests by the Yellow Vests and then taken up again in the marches against the disputed reform which provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Meanwhile, in France, a twelfth day of demonstrations and strikes is scheduled for tomorrow, on the eve of the crucial ruling by the constitutional court. Macron is making a two-day visit to the Netherlands until this evening, the first for a French president for 23 years, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron.