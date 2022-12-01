Home World Macron criticizes Biden on the anti-inflation law: “The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies”
World

Macron criticizes Biden on the anti-inflation law: “The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies”

by admin
Macron criticizes Biden on the anti-inflation law: “The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies”

MILANO – The anti-inflation law passed by Joe Biden according to Emmanuel Macron damages the economy of France and Europe. This is the message launched by the French president shortly before meeting the American president at the White House. “The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies,” Macron said.

Welcoming the French president, Biden said that “the alliance between France and the United States is essential for the defense of democracy. France and the United States, together with Europe and the G7, are united in facing Vladimir Putin’s war against the ‘Ukraine”. “The temperature is cold today but our hearts are warmed by friendship. It is an honor to host you on the first state visit of my administration”, added the American president.

France and the US “fight together for freedom and justice” and their alliance is “essential for the defense of democracy”, added Biden speaking at the White House together with his French colleague.

See also  Biden: "yes, I think Putin is a killer"

You may also like

French Prime Minister: The new crown epidemic broke...

Fauci: “Covid is not over, we have only...

Among the 25 most influential women in the...

Ukraine, the photo of the day

success! “Traditional Chinese tea-making techniques and related customs”...

Tunisia, the triumph of harissa: from national sauce...

Continental phase of Synod: Asia focuses on identity...

Lady Diana’s ex-lover James Hewitt in Ukraine as...

The number of people mourning the Queen of...

James Hewitt, Lady Diana’s ex-lover and civilian volunteer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy