MILANO – The anti-inflation law passed by Joe Biden according to Emmanuel Macron damages the economy of France and Europe. This is the message launched by the French president shortly before meeting the American president at the White House. “The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies,” Macron said.

Welcoming the French president, Biden said that “the alliance between France and the United States is essential for the defense of democracy. France and the United States, together with Europe and the G7, are united in facing Vladimir Putin’s war against the ‘Ukraine”. “The temperature is cold today but our hearts are warmed by friendship. It is an honor to host you on the first state visit of my administration”, added the American president.

France and the US “fight together for freedom and justice” and their alliance is “essential for the defense of democracy”, added Biden speaking at the White House together with his French colleague.