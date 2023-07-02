The presence of Emmanuel Macron at the concert of Elton John after the death of young Nahel unleashed a wave of controversy. Images of the French president at the concert bounced on social media and international media stigmatize his behavior. The concert took place the same evening of the murder of the young man at the hands of a police officer and the president had commented the fact as “unjustifiable and inexplicable”, the clashes had not yet broken out.

The president and his wife Brigitte went to Elton John’s farewell concert just as the social bomb that has been inflaming the country for five days was about to explode in the suburbs. The images of Macron at the concert then went around the world, also on the basis of the controversies fueled by the Front national.

The article “Macron dances while Paris burns”, the images of the French president at the Elton John concert go around the world comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

