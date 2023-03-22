“We have to move forward: it is in the best interest of the nation”. Emmanuel Macrona few days after the earthquake inside theNational Assembly on the pension reform, he presented himself on live TV, interviewed by France2 e TF1 to defend the measure. And above all to defend the management methods used so far, including the decision to bypass the lower house and activate the 49.3 mechanism envisaged by the Constitution. “The moment I speak to you, Do you think I’d like to do this pension reform? The answer is no’. I could have swept the dust under the rug, like so many before me, the answer is ‘yes…’”. And he added: “It’s not a luxury”, but it is more than ever “necessary” to bring the social security system back into balance. Macron said he was ready to “bear unpopularityon the pension reform. Recalling that he could not be re-elected for a third time at the Elysée, the French leader hammered on the need to adopt the contested pension reform. “The reform we are carrying out is very difficult, we ask the people for an effort, it is never popular,” he said. No remorse? “Failing to convince me of the need for this reform”, he repeated, saying that adopting it “doesn’t please me, I repeat, but I have no remorse, I don’t live on remorse”.

When asked what will happen to the provision now, the head of state said that the pension reform “will continue on its democratic path”. The motion of censure (no confidence) against the government is “failed”. Now “we have to wait for the pronouncement of the constitutional council”. Speaking of the demonstrations, Macron said: “When the unions demonstrate, they have their legitimacy, when they organize marches, let them do so, they are against this reform, I respect them”. And he added that he “does not accept violence when you are dissatisfied with something”. “We are a great nation and an ancient people – Macron said – which can equip itself with leaders who have political legitimacy. President of the Republic, parliamentarians… are elected by the people. Unions are legitimate”. “But it is not acceptable that groups use extreme violence to attack, as in these days, mayors, representatives of the Republic who are in favor of reform. It is unacceptable for them to use unregulated violence because they are unhappy with something.”

Macron also said he still trusts his executive and the premier Elisabeth Borne. Macron said Borne has “the confidence to lead this government team“. And again: “The mandate I gave you is to continue to expand this majority as much as possible”. By resorting to article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the disputed social security reform, according to Macron Borne has demonstrated his “responsibility”, adding that “we have no right to stoppage or immobilism”.

As for the points on which he intends to intervene, Macron said he had heard the “legitimate anger expressed in a republican environment” by some professions that have difficult working conditions: he promised new discussions with the trade unions so that the issue of “weary work” is better addressed. The President of the Republic acknowledged that the executive’s proposals on this point “are not strong and tangible enough”. In general, “we need to find a way and get back around the table. We will resume discussions with the social partners, we will do so in the coming weeks ”, he added, specifying however on the violence of these days that“no excess will be tolerated” and that “the government will act for a return to normality”. And this in particular “on the front of access to fuel”: “It is also up to us to try to listen to legitimate anger. That’s not violence.”

At the end of Macron’s television appearance, the leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchonhe complained in the president “the traditional traits of contempt to which he has accustomed us”. “There have been so many offenses in so few words – said Mélenchon – this man lives outside of any reality”. As for the arguments used by the president to convince of the inevitability of the reform, Mélenchon commented: “It is not true that there was a need to fill the coffers, which already are”. Same line for the leader of the CGT, the second trade union in France, Philippe Martinez: “Those uttered by Emmanuel Macron, interviewed live on TF1 and France 2, are words “of contempt for the millions of people demonstrating”.