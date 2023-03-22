Listen to the audio version of the article

“We must move forward: it is in the best interests of the nation”: said the French president, Emmanuel Macron, speaking of the pension reform interviewed live on TF1 and France 2 from the Elysée palace. “When the unions demonstrate, they have their legitimacy, when they organize marches, they are against this reform, I respect them”, adding, however, “not to accept violence when you are dissatisfied with something”.

Reform in port later this year

Against the background of the presidential intervention, the controversial pension reform, so far managed in the forefront by premier Elisabeth Borne, who “will follow her democratic path”. The new legislation that raises the retirement age “was adopted through a vote”, and “is being examined by the Constitutional Court, we will have to wait for a decision”, added Macron. assuring that the “necessary” reform “should enter into force by the end of the year”: “I don’t like making the reform, I would have preferred not to, but since it is necessary I have undertaken to carry it out”.

Today is the first interview with the French president after the definitive adoption of the pension reform, a consequence of the fact that on 20 March the government managed to pass the votes on two no-confidence motions by a handful of votes.

Full confidence in Prime Minister Borne

When asked if he still had confidence in the premier, Elisabeth Borne, to lead the government of France, Macron answered “yes”: the premier therefore has Macron’s trust “to lead this government team” And again: “The mandate that I gave is to continue to expand this majority as much as possible ”. By resorting to article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the disputed social security reform, Borne has demonstrated his “responsibility”, Macron said again, adding that “we have no right to stoppage or standstill”.