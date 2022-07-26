PARIS – Emmanuel Macron traveling between Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. It is the first return of the head of state to French Africa in his second term at the Elysée and after the decision to demobilize French troops in the Sahel last spring. With the influence of Russia growing stronger in this part of Africa, the French leader wants to try to preserve relations with some governments, even if he has to take into account the internal political context, between authoritarian regimes and rising anti-French revolts. .