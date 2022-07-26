Home World Macron in Africa, between a challenge to Russia and a jihadist threat
World

Macron in Africa, between a challenge to Russia and a jihadist threat

by admin
Macron in Africa, between a challenge to Russia and a jihadist threat

PARIS – Emmanuel Macron traveling between Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. It is the first return of the head of state to French Africa in his second term at the Elysée and after the decision to demobilize French troops in the Sahel last spring. With the influence of Russia growing stronger in this part of Africa, the French leader wants to try to preserve relations with some governments, even if he has to take into account the internal political context, between authoritarian regimes and rising anti-French revolts. .

See also  More than 200 African woodcarving works are exhibited in Shanxi, making the public "closer to Picasso"_Wei Liang_Mask_Exhibition

You may also like

United Kingdom, fear of the TV debate between...

Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still...

Jiang Feng: See how Wu Ahping’s confession on...

Are the Europeans who are accustomed to installing...

Athens tries to take a selfie as soon...

China vs USA: military threat grows in Taiwan

Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90...

The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig...

After 20 years, Khalid Ahmed Qasim, “the artist”...

Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy